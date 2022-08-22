5 Former WWE Superstars who legitimately hated working with Triple H

Triple H was once the biggest attraction in WWE. After he retired from the ring due to a heart condition, he started focusing on his backstage role even more.

In July 2022, he was made the Executive Vice President of Talent Relations. Three days later. WWE announced him as the new head of the creative team following Vince McMahon’s retirement.

He had a storied in-ring career that saw him win 14 world titles along with several other championships. However, several superstars did not like him during his time in the ring.

With that said, take a look at the five former WWE Superstars who legitimately hated working with Triple H.

#5. Paul London has had a few negative things to say about Triple H

There was a time when Paul London was about to get a major push in WWE if reports were to be believed. He was ready to get into a rivalry with Triple H and The McMahons and even win the WWE title at one point.

However, the former superstar was released by WWE after he smiled during a Vince McMahon segment on a show. Ever since his release, London has spoken against Triple H on a few occasions. He hasn’t held back in his criticism of The Game with the mic on.

In an interview in 2016 after Kevin Owens won the Universal Championship, London was critical of his alliance with Triple H. The former cruiserweight superstar is friends with Owens, but he did not like Triple H being part of the storyline.

"The thing that really kind of disgusts me is Kevin Steen (Owens) who is one of my favorite people in the world and it really disgusts me is to see Triple H with his phony, fat smile draping all over Kevin Steen and saying that I believed in this guy all along." London said.

"I think Hunter just does that to keep himself relevant at these new guys expense. It is almost like he is trying to give himself a rub off of these guys and it disgusts me." He added.

Paul London has worked for several other companies since he departed from WWE. He will likely never return to WWE again.

#4. Alberto Del Rio didn’t like The Game before

Alberto has given an interesting reason for why he didn't like Triple H

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Alberto De Rio has had several stints with the company. He has made some good friends in WWE over the years and continues to compete outside the company.

A few current and former superstars who didn’t gel well with Mexico's Greatest Export. One of them was none other than Triple H. Del Rio had many problems with The Game during his time in the company, and he later blamed his former girlfriend Paige for them.

After The Cerebral Assassin announced his retirement from the ring, Del Rio sent a public message to him and admitted that he did a great job for the wrestling industry.

"In the past, our differences didn’t allow us to have the best relationship. However, only with wisdom can we recognize when we commit a mistake and understand that we can amend those errors. I’ve always respected you and your legacy. Yes, the great legacy that you left behind for us wrestlers, fans, and the industry. The industry that you've given so much to. You’ve been involved (in the wrestling industry) 100% to pass the torch and make sure that the whole business can function for many years to come," said Del Rio.

It's great to see that De Rio has realized his mistake and is ready to mend fences with the 14-time world champion. It would be great to see him return to the company for one final run.

#3. Bret Hart has criticized the current WWE Head of Creative

The Hitman had problems with a few former WWE Superstars

Bret Hart has had real-life heat with several superstars over the years. He was the victim of the Montreal Screwjob that involved more than just Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon. One of the men who was part of the club was Triple H.

Hart has been critical of HHH on many occasions. He has spoken about his dislike for the former Intercontinental Champion during many interviews.

In a recent appearance on The 81 Podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer criticized Triple H’s success in the company. He said that the 14-time world champion’s massive success in the ring was all thanks to the McMahon family.

"There’s always some guys, you know, that no matter what they do with them, you always wonder how they got there. And I never thought Triple H ever had an idea, original idea, for anything. And I I always thought he was overrated. The only reason people even know him or remember him today is because (of) daddy, daddy-in-law." Bret Hart said.

The two men have had their differences in and out of the ring. However, it’s no secret that both former superstars are regarded as two of the best the business has ever seen.

#2. Rob Van Dam and Triple H didn’t get along

RVD and Triple H had some good matches in WWE

Rob Van Dam and Triple H have had their differences backstage. The former once accidentally injured the 14-time world champion in an Elimination Chamber match.

That’s not all, as RVD has blamed Triple H for using his position backstage to make important decisions. According to him, those decisions ensured that RVD never got a massive push while The Game himself enjoyed several big wins.

In an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Van Dam admitted that he wasn’t happy with the legend and how he used his relationship with Stephanie McMahon.

"I mean, I wasn’t happy about the situation at the time… You don’t look at it like, ‘Hey, this guy is, not a CEO, but whatever his position was at the time, is qualified to make important decisions… You look at it more like, It’s not fair just because he’s with the boss’ daughter…" said RVD.

However, it looks like RVD has realized that his competitive mindset forced him to think that way when he was younger. He went on to say that Triple H was a really good wrestler.

"A lot of wrestlers don’t grow enough to see the whole picture. So forever, their opinion will be like it is in the book they wrote where they’re like, ‘If it wasn’t for him, I would have had a great career.’ But you know, really, it is what it is. But looking back, I had great matches with him. He’s a really good wrestler." He added.

Rob Van Dam wants to return to WWE for a few final matches. He has already spoken about a few superstars he wants to work with. Will the high-flyer get a final run in the company soon?

#1. Chris Jericho did not like HHH’s power backstage

Chris Jericho is arguably one of the biggest name in sports entertainment today. The former WWE Champion is doing a great job in AEW, where he has won the company's world title.

He is one of the top men to have had professional animosity with Triple H. The two men worked together in their prime and had several good matches against each other.

In a recent appearance on the Kurt Angle Show, Jericho discussed the tension between the two men. He believes HHH may have used his power backstage to affect Jericho’s position negatively in WWE.

"There was a lot of politics at that time. And when I say this, it’s not from a bitter point of view or an angry point of view. It’s just the way it was. So, to come in, there was a lot of legit heat between Hunter and myself; it involved Chyna." Y2J revealed. "But Hunter and I just didn’t like each other, and I think Hunter had such pull at the time, such power, that if he didn’t like me. Of course, even if he is not going out of his way to bury me to Vince, I’m sure every time my name came up, he would go, ‘Oh, that guy? Come on!’ It just was kind of the way the business worked at the time. So, I think that might have had a lot to do with it."

Jericho made a name for himself outside WWE while The Game continued to compete for the company. The two men are known as the biggest legends in the wrestling industry.

Do you wish to see Chrish Jericho back in WWE? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

