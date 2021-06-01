5 WWE Superstars John Cena could face at SummerSlam 2021 apart from Roman Reigns

With WWE's return to touring next month, quite a few big stars could come back. Among them is John Cena, who may return on the first show with fans - the July 16th episode of SmackDown.

He is likely to wrestle at SummerSlam, with reports suggesting that Roman Reigns will be his opponent. While that is a big match and would be a great main event for a 'Big Four' pay-per-view, plenty of other WWE Superstars could get the rub of facing Cena in his return match.

Any match involving the 16-time world champion would be a big one, which rings true in each instance here. WWE can tell several different stories with John Cena at SummerSlam, while Reigns defends the Universal Championship against another opponent.

Their star power can be spread across multiple matches. This would only strengthen the card for the August supershow. WWE is not short on talent near the top of the card, with a plethora of options who can be considered to be Cena's opponent at SummerSlam.

It could still very well be Roman Reigns. But if it is not, here are five WWE Superstars who could face John Cena at SummerSlam.

#5 John Cena could face Daniel Bryan in a rematch from SummerSlam 2013

John Cena vs. Daniel Bryan

As of right now, Daniel Bryan is a free agent after his WWE contract expired a month ago. It is still likely that he will re-sign with the company, with a possible deal to work in NJPW as well. Bryan is said to be at the forefront of the apparent talks between the two companies.

However, with that being said, he could still wrestle at SummerSlam. Bryan is one of WWE's biggest stars and his inclusion would boost the card. The "Leader of the Yes! Movement" may return along with fans, and could be an outside shout to face John Cena at the big event.

Daniel Bryan last faced Cena eight years ago, at SummerSlam 2013. The two wrestled a brilliant match that ended in a clean victory for the five-time WWE World Champion. They could run it back at this year's SummerSlam, playing on the dynamic of their previous match.

While not exactly star-building, a match between Cena and Bryan would light up the returning WWE Universe. It pits the two most popular babyfaces of the past decade against each other, with the guarantee of a good match.

