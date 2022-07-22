5 WWE Superstars who may not return until 2023

We're only just over halfway through 2022, but the year has already been an incredibly successful one for WWE. Several rising talents have made their mark in the company, but it hasn’t been all positive. Many major stars have been struck down with injuries that will keep them out for a long time.

While some absent stars may return this year, a few megastars aren’t expected back until 2023. This, however, does bode well for a potentially exciting WrestleMania season.

On this list, we will take a look at five WWE Superstars who may not return until next year.

#5 in our list of WWE Superstars who may not return until 2023 - Rick Boogs

Rick Boogs suffered an injury after attempting to pick up Jimmy and Jey Uso

Rick Boogs tore his quadriceps and patella tendon in the opening match of Night One of WrestleMania 38. He partnered up with Shinsuke Nakamura as the duo challenged The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The injury occurred when the strongman tried to lift both his opponents, causing his knee to buckle due to the strain.

The SmackDown star took to YouTube in May to share an update regarding his recovery. Although he is ahead of schedule, Boogs can only train with machines at the gym and not test his limits of strength, which he usually prefers. He is expected to be out of action for an estimated six to twelve months.

According to PWInsider, Boggs underwent a successful surgery to repair his quad. He is currently rehabbing at home. Despite his return date only expected to be next year, he did drop a motivational video to cheer up his fans.

#4. Big E

On the March 11 episode of SmackDown, Big E suffered a terrible neck injury due to a botched belly-to-belly suplex by Ridge Holland. The member of the Brawling Brutes executed the move in such a way that the former WWE Champion landed on his head instead of fully rotating to the ground.

In the most recent update, Big E revealed he had injured his C1 and C6 vertebrae but needed no surgery. The New Day member stated that his return isn't at the forefront of his mind despite the healing process going well at his home in Tampa. He conveyed his preference for getting scans till the “one-year mark,” while the lasting effects of the neck injury are still unknown.

Neck injuries usually take quite some time to heal. In some cases, like that of Paige, superstars need to retire if the injury gets worse through constant strain. Big E revealed that he would be content with retirement in an interview with TMZ. However, WWE fans would certainly want a fully-healed New Day member back in action at some point in 2023.

#3. Randy Orton

Randy Orton was struggling to get inside the ring

Randy Orton has been out of action ever since the Tag Team Title unification match between RK-Bro and The Usos on May 20. The former RAW Tag Team Champion is suffering from a career-threatening back injury, which came as a result of an ambush from The Bloodline.

According to the reports by Fightful Select in mid-June, Orton required surgery to fix his spine. His injury had apparently become worse and “it could keep him out of action for the remainder of the year.” Riddle recently provided a positive update regarding his tag team partner, stating that The Viper is “recovering” from his injuries.

It doesn’t seem like Randy Orton will be returning this year. It's a shame because the 14-time world champion was reportedly set to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2022.

#2. John Cena

We won't see John Cena against Theory anytime soon

The WWE Universe was overjoyed when John Cena returned to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut on the June 27 episode of Monday Night RAW. Fans were hoping to get a positive update on The Cenation Leader's next in-ring appearance. Unfortunately, they were left disappointed.

John Cena admitted not knowing the exact date of his next match. To make matters even more upsetting, Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Live reported that Cena is not expected to return at SummerSlam 2022. He is currently busy shooting for the second season of the hit series - Peacemaker.

Additional reports claim that there were plans at some stage to go with John Cena vs Theory. However, at this point, the Hollywood star isn’t scheduled for any further TV dates. WWE could be planning for the match to take place at WrestleMania 39 next year in Los Angeles.

John Cena's hectic Hollywood schedule might play spoilsport regarding his return for the rest of the year 2022.

#1. The Rock

The Electrifying One may dethrone The Head of the Table

The Rock has consistently been rumored to return to WWE and face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. The clash between the cousins is a dream match that has had every fan excited for a while now.

Paul Heyman is of a different opinion, however. He claims it is just a “fantasy”, even mocking that The Rock might “get a rub from The Tribal Chief” instead of shocking the fans by picking up a win against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. These words were implied during an exclusive interview with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling.

The Rock made his last WWE appearance on SmackDown’s 20th Anniversary in 2019. Along with Becky Lynch, The People’s Champion made a mockery of Baron Corbin. It has been years since we last saw The People's Champion in the ring, let alone witness him battle someone like John Cena in a charismatic battle.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo On Young Rock, The Rock teased a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. On Young Rock, The Rock teased a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. https://t.co/tbaIPd7lyC

Heyman’s words on The Rock versus Roman Reigns might be true. However, the opposite is also possible. The Hollywood megastar could return at WrestleMania and prove that he is the true Head of the Table and leader of The Bloodline.

