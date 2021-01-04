5 WWE Superstars who could realistically pin Roman Reigns in 2021

Roman Reigns rarely lost high-profile WWE rivalries during his first five years as a singles competitor between 2014 and 2019. Granted, he sometimes found it difficult to overcome Superstars including Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar, but he usually emerged with a victory in the end.

If WWE fans thought Roman Reigns won a lot of matches in that time, his 2014-2019 win ratio pales in comparison to 2020. In the last 12 months, Roman Reigns has won 29 of his 32 WWE matches (90.6 percent win ratio). The statistic is made even more impressive by the fact that he did not suffer any pinfall or submission losses throughout the year.

Roman Reigns failed to win two tag team matches in 2020, with one ending in a no contest and the other ending in a disqualification. He also failed to win the 2020 Royal Rumble match. Other than those exceptions, The Tribal Chief won every other match that he competed in last year.

The WWE TLC 2019 pay-per-view was the last time that Roman Reigns lost via pinfall. That event saw King Corbin receive assistance from Dolph Ziggler and The Revival to defeat the former Shield member in a TLC match.

Now, after going a full year without losing via pinfall, it is inevitable that Roman Reigns will suffer a pinfall loss at some stage.

In this article, let’s take a look at five WWE Superstars who could realistically pin the Universal Champion in 2021.

#5 Kevin Owens

With respect to Kevin Owens, he does not look likely to pin Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in the near future. Owens failed to win the title from The Tribal Chief in a TLC match at TLC and in a steel cage match on SmackDown. He also suffered storyline injuries after being thrown off the WWE ThunderDome set by his rival.

Of course, even without winning the Universal Championship, there is still a chance that Owens could pin Roman Reigns.

Carmella recently pinned Sasha Banks in a tag team match on SmackDown to further their SmackDown Women’s Championship storyline. Perhaps a similar thing could happen in the Universal Championship storyline when Owens is healthy enough to compete again.

Kevin Owens’ history with Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens feuded over the Universal Championship in late 2016/early 2017. The roles were reversed on that occasion, with Owens playing the bad guy and Reigns playing the good guy.

Owens’ most notable pinfall win over Roman Reigns came at the 2017 Royal Rumble. Braun Strowman interfered in the match and attacked The Big Dog, allowing Owens to place his arm over his opponent to retain the title.