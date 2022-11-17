6 WWE superstars who could replace Kevin Owens at Survivor Series: WarGames

Kevin Owens was reportedly injured at a recent WWE live event, leaving his status for Survivor Series uncertain.

This leaves the door open for several superstars in the locker room to rise to the occasion and make use of the opportunity. In the past, we have seen a superstar's injury work in another star's favor, a la Kofi Kingston in 2019. Could Survivor Series be the night Roman Reigns gets pinned for the first time since 2019?

Let's look at five superstars who could be the final member for the WarGames match, assuming the rest of the slots are filled by Drew McIntyre, Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes as teased on WWE SmackDown.

#6. Bray Wyatt hands the tyrant champion his first pinfall loss in 3 years

It's only a matter of time before the inevitable Wyatt-Reigns program

A Wyatt and Reigns face-off at Survivor Series: WarGames will drive the WWE Universe nuts.

While his first storyline looks to be with LA Knight as teased on SmackDown, the program is yet to officially kickstart. Wyatt could be a surprise final member of the team against The Bloodline and go on to pin the WWE Universal Champion as well – a potential precursor to the not-too-distant future.

This could also be a one-off; Wyatt can resume his program with Knight on television afterward.

#5. A Theory implemented on The Tribal Chief

Here's a superstar this writer had no interest in until his recent failed cash-in attempt on the US Champ.

Austin Theory showed off a more vicious side on WWE Raw this week, and it's relevant to say that it is The Tribal Chief that owned him with the line "Your daddy is not here anymore."

Should Theory be the final member against The Bloodline, it's not even necessary that he has to pin the WWE Universal Champion. Just putting on a performance would suffice as a boost to his young career.

#4. Spotlight on the WWE NXT Champion

The current NXT Champion could make a one-off appearance

We all know NXT has been Triple H's pet project since its inception. The last time NXT superstars were highlighted on the main show was at Survivor Series 2019.

Bron Breakker is one of the most promising superstars on the roster. With a little over a year behind him, he is already a two-time NXT Champion and a future world champion on the main roster. Him showing up as the final member could make for a great story. His hard-hitting style meshes well with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus as well.

#3. A night to prove for The Herald of Doomsday

Karion Kross suffered his first major loss since his return to Drew McIntyre

Karrion Kross had a lot of momentum when he returned to WWE in August. However, he has had a rather underwhelming reception from the WWE Universe since then.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett could resurface in time for Survivor Series with something to prove. Coming off a feud with Drew McIntyre, the duo being forced to team up to take on a common enemy would make for great television.

#2. Matt Riddle reignites rivalry with The Bloodline

Riddle challenged for the WWE Universal Championship earlier this year in June

Riddle has been floating in the background since Extreme Rules, where he defeated Seth Rollins in a Fight Pit Match. His most significant feud, aside from the one with The Visionary, was against The Bloodline.

Going up against them along with other former rivals of The Tribal Chief seems like a logical next step, hopefully meaning that he is presented as a more serious character going forward.

#1. Some damages you can't ever let go of

Seth Rollins is your new US Champion

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins had an underrated classic at Royal Rumble this year – a rare instance where a disqualification finish seemed like the best outcome for the story.

With their storied history, Seth Rollins could be the last member of the team, setting the stage for a future match between the two. The Architect could very well be the one to ultimately dethrone the Universal Champion. That would be poetic.

Who do you think needs to be the final member of the Men's WarGames match? Let us know in the comments below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on this link to find out how!

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes