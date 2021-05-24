5 WWE Superstars who could return in front of a live audience

WWE has been airing empty arena shows for over a year now, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the company has opened its doors to fans for a few nights and even allowed WWE Performance Center recruits to fill up the seats, things haven’t been the same.

Last week, WWE made a blockbuster announcement that excited fans. The company announced that it will return to live events with a 25-city tour from July through Labor Day.

The July 16th episode of SmackDown will kickstart an entire weekend of live events followed by the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. WWE will be looking to make the return of fans to the arenas memorable with a few big matches and possible returns.

Several WWE Superstars are waiting to make their return to the wrestling ring. The company could also bring back certain inactive superstars who could give the returning fans something to cheer about.

Keeping that in mind, take a look at the five WWE Superstars who could make their return to the squared circle in front of a live audience.

#5 ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt could return to WWE in front of a live audience

Bring back the original Bray Wyatt please @WWE tired of the Fiend and this supernatural stuff, Bray has boss mic skills and presence he was amazing. @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/atv5cf784W — Rickey Williams- Fully Vaccinated, positive vibes! (@MavethTheReaper) May 15, 2021

‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt last appeared at WWE WrestleMania 37. Wyatt competed in a one-on-one match against Randy Orton on The Show of Shows.

The Fiend came close to victory before a distraction from Alexa Bliss cost him the match. Since then, Wyatt has only appeared sporadically in the Firefly Fun House and has completely disappeared from the ring. Orton too seems to have moved on and is currently part of WWE RAW’s tag team division.

The WWE Universe has been rather vocal about The Fiend’s booking and has not taken his repeated losses too well. Speaking on the SmarkBusters YouTube channel, Vince Russo opened up about WWE's booking of Bray Wyatt.

"If you can't get a guy like Bray Wyatt over, you need to get out of the wrestling business. You need to find another profession of work. What a travesty.

"If they are a great talent and you give them sh*t, you're going to bring them down. No bro, you have to continue to get them over and over and over. That's what has happened to Bray. You've got writers there that can't write up to his level. They are not capable of it. So what have they done? They have brought that character down."

WWE could look to right the wrongs and give The Fiend a fresh start after a short break. With the return of fans in July, fans can expect The Fiend to return and set sights on his next target.

Bringing Wyatt back in front of a live audience could be the right move as WWE could then steer him in the direction fans want to see him in. The fan response could be crucial in building Wyatt’s twisted character further.

