5 WWE Superstars The Vision could add for a WarGames Match against Roman Reigns and The Usos

The Vision has been on a dominant run in WWE since its formation. The faction has managed to make several enemies along the way. With Seth Rollins holding the World Heavyweight Championship, he is bound to attract attention not only from his rivals but also from superstars who have their sights set on gold.

Luckily, WWE has a perfect match type for handling multi-person rivalries: the WarGames Match. The way things are going, The Vision is currently outnumbered by its rivals. While the faction has put Roman Reigns on the shelf for the time being, it won't be long before OTC1 comes back to seek revenge.

In Reigns' absence, Jimmy Uso moved to RAW to side with his brother, Jey, as seen on this week's episode of the red brand's show. Besides the OG Bloodline members, LA Knight and CM Punk also have a bone to pick with the villainous faction. If this rivalry stretches to this year's Survivor Series: WarGames, The Vision may need another member on their team for a potential showdown inside the steel structure.

In this listicle, we will look at five potential names who could join Seth Rollins' faction at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames:

#5. Austin Theory

Looking at his career trajectory in recent years, it's hard to believe Austin Theory was once hand-picked by Vince McMahon as the future of WWE. However, since Triple H took over the creative reins of the company, the young star has gotten lost in the shuffle. While fans didn't buy him as a credible competitor back then, Theory has slowly managed to win their support.

Fans were hoping for the former United States Champion to turn babyface after breaking up with Grayson Waller and receive a major push. However, a legitimate injury to Theory ruined those plans. That said, if Austin Theory is able to return before Survivor Series: WarGames, he could stay heel and side with The Vision to fight the babyface team inside the steel structure.

#4. Omos

Despite being medically cleared to compete, Omos has not been seen on WWE television in over a year. Earlier this year, The Nigerian Giant had an impressive brief stint in Pro Wrestling NOAH, winning the GHC Tag Team Championship alongside Jack Morris. Omos also appeared at AAA TripleMania XXXIII last month and won the 2025 Bardahl Cup.

The seven-foot-three-inch star could be a perfect fit for The Vision, as Seth Rollins knows how dangerous The Nigerian Giant can be, given their brief rivalry in 2023. Therefore, The Visionary could potentially introduce Omos as a part of his team ahead of the premium live event this November.

#3. WWE Superstar Logan Paul

While he may not be a well-liked figure, one can't question Logan Paul's ability inside the squared circle. The Maverick has battled several of the biggest names in the Stamford-based promotion in high-profile matches. However, he has yet to compete in a WarGames Match.

Given his risk-taking appetite, the social media megastar is sure to create a viral moment if he were to compete inside the dangerous structure. Since Paul is a natural heat magnet, it would make sense for him to side with The Vision in a potential WarGames Match against the team of popular babyfaces.

#2. Rusev

Rusev returned to WWE on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. The Bulgarian Brute defeated Sheamus in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match at Clash in Paris to cap off his rivalry with the former World Heavyweight Champion.

Given his dominant performance against The Celtic Warrior, Seth Rollins may look to recruit Rusev in The Vision for a potential WarGames Match later this year. This could allow The Bulgarian Brute to establish himself as a main-event player.

#1. Gunther

Gunther has been out of action with a nose injury since SummerSlam, where he lost the World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk. The Ring General may look to exact his revenge on The Second City Saint upon returning.

Seth Rollins could take advantage of this situation and offer Gunther a place in his team, allowing the former Imperium leader to target CM Punk if he is a part of the opposing team in the potential WarGames Match.

