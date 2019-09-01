5 WWE Superstars who help in putting others over

Cesaro was the first one to pick a fight with Aleister Black.

Despite some wrestlers being good in the ring, they aren't always handled in the same manner as the rest of the roster. When new talents debut with the company, certain stars are usually chosen as the first feuds due owing to the former's spectacular ability to be a base for the Superstar's offense and the ability to carry the match.

Shinsuke Nakamura's first opponent in NXT was Sami Zayn only because Zayn was solid in the ring. He had the ability to help anyone adjust to the WWE style both before and during the match.

Stars like AJ Styles, Ricochet, Daniel Bryan, Cesaro and Seth Rollins are all great in-ring workers, but not everyone mentioned above has been given the same place on the card. While Daniel Bryan has been WWE Champion on more than one occasion, he often puts over more Superstars than seeing himself go up the ladder.

The same can be said for Cesaro whereas the likes of Ricochet, Styles and Rollins aren't usually put in the position to put a lot of wrestlers over. While not everyone can do what the likes of Bryan and Cesaro do, they aren't the only popular Superstars who are so good in the ring that they are often putting others over.

Here are five wrestlers in WWE who are known to put over other wrestlers.

#5 Samoa Joe

Joe and Ricochet battled over the US Championship before it was won by Styles.

When Samoa Joe initially joined the main roster, he feuded with Seth Rollins on the behalf of Triple H. When all was said and done, Rollins won the feud. Although Joe has always been seen as threatening and dangerous, he has often fallen in his main pursuits for the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship.

He won the US Championship but lost it quickly, as he failed in a battle against Ricochet. It was the One and Only's first title win on the main roster in a career that isn't even a year old. That win was a prime example of Joe being so trusted and versed in the ring that he's valued more for his ability to make others look good by taking the loss.

It might be frustrating for some stars to be put in that position, but the worst position would be having no value to the company. Joe is so technically sound that he makes everyone he faces look good. He doesn't always get soundly defeated, instead often losing via roll-up. It's the best way to keep him looking strong in defeat.

