5 WWE women who need to return for Evolution 2

WWE's schedule is stacked in the upcoming weeks and months. This weekend will be NXT Battleground and Saturday Night's Main Event. In early June, the sports entertainment giant will host Money in the Bank and Worlds Collide.

There is another show that has been rumored heavily for some time now. World Wrestling Entertainment is reportedly set to reveal Evolution 2 at some point in the near future. This will be the second time that the Evolution Premium Live Event will be promoted.

For those unaware, Evolution is a special Premium Live Event that took place on October 28, 2018. The show featured exclusively female performers, allowing the women stars of the past, present, and future to take center stage.

Currently, it isn't clear who will appear at Evolution 2 when it finally takes place, but there are some big returns that could happen. This article will take a look at five legends who might return for the massive PLE, including former champions and even a Hall of Famer.

Below are five WWE women who need to return for Evolution 2.

#5. Layla deserves some credit

Layla is a former WWE star who got her start through the Divas Search. She won the 2006 edition of the show and went on to be part of the Extreme Expose on ECW.

Later on, Layla El found greater success. She won the WWE Women's Title and the Divas Championship. Layla also found a lot of success thanks to her partnership with Michelle McCool. Layla retired from the ring in 2015.

The star has admitted that she'd be open to some kind of return, especially for a LayCool reunion. Evolution could be the perfect time and place for that to happen. Could they battle another tag team, compete in a Battle Royal, or just have a segment together? Either option would be awesome to see.

#4. AJ Lee's return has been heavily anticipated since CM Punk's comeback

AJ Lee has done a lot in WWE. She is a former Divas Champion, but perhaps her biggest role came when she served as General Manager on Monday Night RAW. AJ also had major stories with CM Punk, John Cena, and Daniel Bryan, among others.

Lee is married to CM Punk, so it wasn't long after Punk was fired from WWE that AJ departed as well and subsequently retired. When Punk returned in late 2023, fans hoped Lee would make a comeback too. Over a year and a half later, that hasn't happened yet, but the hope still remains.

The former champion needs to come back. Fans won't stop willing it into existence until it actually occurs. Lee returning for Evolution would be perfect, as whether she gets physical or not, AJ can be honored for her contributions to the industry.

#3. Saraya (aka Paige) could finally return to WWE

Paige, best known to some fans as Saraya, helped change pro wrestling forever. She, alongside Emma and others, was part of WWE's Diva's Revolution, which later became the Women's Evolution.

Unfortunately, Paige suffered what was thought to be a career-ending neck injury while working for WWE. She later left the company to return to the ring and competed for AEW, but she has since parted ways with that promotion.

Now that Paige is an active wrestler again, she could return to get her flowers at Evolution. Even if the company doesn't want her to compete, Triple H could at least have Paige host the show or take on some kind of role. Fans want to see her finally back.

#2. Gail Kim recently left TNA Wrestling

Gail Kim is a former WWE Women's Champion, but her time in the sports entertainment juggernaut was never quite what she had hoped it would be. She was often outspoken about the company, especially during the time when Vince McMahon led the promotion.

The wrestling legend made headlines recently. After spending the better part of a decade with TNA Wrestling, it was revealed that Gail was fired from the pro wrestling company. While budget cuts were cited, other reports suggest she pushed hard for the Knockouts division and was often outspoken, which could have earned her heat.

Whether that's true or not, Gail is a wrestling legend, and after years of issues with WWE, it would be nice for them to mend fences. Kim returning at Evolution, getting her flowers, and perhaps being signed for a backstage role could be massive.

#1. Lita likely has more she wants to accomplish

Lita is a WWE Hall of Famer and a legend. She is a four-time Women's Champion in the sports entertainment juggernaut and also held the Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Becky Lynch.

The WWE Hall of Famer has made several appearances with the sports entertainment juggernaut over the past few years. She competed in the Women's Royal Rumble Match and had a handful of tag team matches the following year in 2023.

With Lita celebrating 25 years of being this persona, it would make sense that World Wrestling Entertainment honors her too. She has also hinted that she isn't retired yet. Therefore, an appearance at Evolution 2 seems like an obvious move.

