5 WWE women superstars who can win the Triple Crown

Five women have won the WWE Triple Crown since the establishment of the Women's Tag Team Championship. The Women who have achieved this feat are A Queen, A Boss, An Empress, a Role Model and WWE's twisted sister.

But who will be the next woman to achive this? That is the question we have answered here and we would love to know who you want to be the next Triple Crown Champion. Feel free to let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

#5 The Unstoppable Force of WWE, Nia Jax

Nia Jax is a one-time RAW Women’s Champion as well as a two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside former tag-team partner Shayna Baszler, but can Jax really achieve the triple crown?

Nia Jax has always been on RAW and that is no different after the WWE Draft, where she was drafted to the red brand yet again. In order for Jax to achieve this title and be held up in the same respect as everyone else around her, she needs to prove that she is valuable to SmackDown and the women’s division as a whole. Being drafted to SmackDown in the 2022 draft might be beneficial to her and would allow her to mix it up with different women.

#4 The Queen of Harts, Natalya

Natalya is a one-time SmackDown Women’s Champion and a one-time WWE Woman’s Tag-Team Champion alongside Tamina. As a member of the Hart family and a third generation wrestler, the pressure is on for Natalya to live up to her name and family reputation.

Despite being drafted to SmackDown in the WWE Draft and being split up from her tag-team partner Tamina, that doesn’t mean that the Queen of Harts can’t achieve her goal.

With a yearly draft and a brand split, there is always the chance she will be drafted back to RAW in 2022. If this happens Natalya needs to refocus and set her sights on the RAW Women’s Championship.

