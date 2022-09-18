6 Current WWE women who have acted in movies and TV shows

Several current male WWE Superstars have acted in movies and TV shows. The Miz, for example, starred in The Marine and Santa's Little Helper. Edge has also appeared in several films and TV series, including Interrogation, Money Plane, and Vikings.

Likewise, a few current WWE women have played roles in movies and TV shows. One of these ladies played significant roles in famous films, including The Expendables 3 and Furious 7.

Here are six current WWE women who have acted in movies & TV shows.

#6. Former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch

In 2013, Becky Lynch signed with WWE. That same year, the former RAW Women's Champion appeared as a stunt double in an episode of the famous TV show Vikings.

Big Time Becks made her debut as an actress in 2018 when she starred in The Marine 6: Close Quarters, alongside Shawn Michaels and The Miz. The 35-year-old later appeared as herself on an episode of the drama TV series Billions in 2020.

In 2021, Lynch played the voice of Axehammer in the American computer-animated sports comedy movie Rumble. In an interview with The Independent, the former RAW Women's Champion disclosed that she is interested in pursuing an acting career after hanging up her wrestling boots.

"I studied theatre, that's what I got my degree in. That is something I would love to do when the wheels fall off. Just performing, being involved in entertainment, in general, is what I love and honestly, it's the only thing I'm really good at," she said.

Lynch is currently on the Monday Night RAW roster. Unfortunately, she is out of action due to a shoulder injury.

#5. Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega in Army of the Damned

Nearly six years before signing with WWE, Queen Zelina made her acting debut, playing the role of Astoria in the fantasy action movie Dorothy and the Witches of Oz in 2011.

Two years later, Vega landed another role in the horror film Chilling Visions: 5 Senses of Fear. She also appeared in two other movies that same year, Self Storage and Army of the Damned. In 2015, Zelina played the role of Amanda in the drama movie Hope Bridge.

Over the next few years, the former Women's Tag Team Champion focused on her wrestling career. However, she returned to acting in 2019 to play the role of AJ Lee in the movie Fighting with My Family.

Vega is currently on the Monday Night RAW roster. Like Lynch, the 31-year-old is reportedly out of action due to an injury.

#4. Former RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks

After competing for about two years on the independent circuit, Sasha Banks signed with WWE in 2012. Since then, she has since become one of the company's top female superstars.

The Boss is one of the few current female superstars who have acted in TV shows. The 30-year-old landed her first and only acting role so far in 2020 when she portrayed Koska Reeves in the second season of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

In an interview with The Athletic earlier this year, Banks revealed that she aims to become a successful Hollywood star.

"I want my face on the posters. I want people buying tickets to see Sasha Banks," the 30-year-old said.

Last May, WWE suspended Banks after she and her tag team partner Naomi walked out during an episode of Monday Night RAW. While some reports have suggested that the company has released The Boss from her contract, neither the company nor Banks have confirmed these rumors.

#3. Former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi

Naomi in The Marine 5: Battleground

In 2009, Naomi signed with WWE. She has since become one of the top female superstars in the company. The 34-year-old is now a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion.

Between 2013 and 2019, Naomi starred in WWE's reality show Total Divas. Meanwhile, she made her acting debut in 2017, starring in The Marine 5: Battleground, alongside several other WWE Superstars, such as The Miz, Maryse, and Curtis Axel.

Similar to Sasha Banks, WWE suspended Naomi after she walked out during an episode of Monday Night RAW last May. The former SmackDown Women's Champion and The Boss recently made their runway modeling debut at New York Fashion Week.

#2. Former SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair made her acting debut in 2017

Charlotte Flair is one of the few female Grand Slam Champions in WWE. She is also one of the few current female superstars who have acted in movies and TV series.

The Queen made her acting debut in 2017, playing the role of Heather Rockrear in Psych: The Movie. The film also featured 16-time world champion John Cena. In 2021, Flair appeared as herself in an episode of the comedy TV series Punky Brewster.

Speaking to Maria Menounos on Better Together, Flair disclosed that she is interested in pursuing an acting career in Hollywood. She even revealed the role she could see herself playing.

"I just finished all the Marvels in order! It took 3 weeks. After watching the last 22, if I was playing a bad guy, I'd love to be Thor's sister, Hela, and have a whole film telling her story," she said. [H/T: SEScoops]

Following a defeat against Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania Backlash this year, Flair took time off from in-ring competition to marry her fiance, Andrade El Idolo.

The couple tied the knot on May 27 in Andrade's home country of Mexico. Several superstars attended the ceremony, including Apollo Crews, Finn Balor, and Rey Mysterio. The Queen has now been inactive for more than four months.

#1. Former SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey appeared in several movies and TV shows

Before becoming a WWE Superstar, Ronda Rousey appeared in a few movies and TV shows. The former SmackDown Women's Champion made her acting debut in 2014, starring in The Expendables 3 alongside Hollywood megastars, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Antonio Banderas, Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone, and Jet Li.

A year later, Rousey appeared as herself in the comedy movie Entourage. She also starred in the famous movie Furious 7, alongside several megastars, including Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson (The Rock), and Paul Walker. The UFC Hall of Famer played the role of Kara, the Head of Security for an Emirati billionaire.

In 2016, The Baddest Woman on the Planet played the role of Gallus Mag on an episode of the TV series Drunk History. She also portrayed Devon Penberthy in an episode of Blindspot in 2017.

Rousey made her official WWE debut in January 2018. That same year, she starred in the action thriller movie Mile 22, playing the role of Sam Snow.

In 2019, the former SmackDown Women's Champion made a cameo appearance in the action comedy movie Charlie's Angels. She also appeared in a few episodes of 9-1-1, playing the role of Lena Bosko.

Rousey is currently active on SmackDown. The Baddest Woman on the Planet will face Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

