6 moves WWE banned after Superstars were legitimately injured

WWE has some of the most talented wrestlers in the entire pro wrestling industry, and this has helped them continue to be the largest wrestling promotion in the world by getting the highest viewership.

Over the years, WWE Superstars have worked hard to come up with impressive wrestling moves to add to their arsenal which has made them unique and loved by the WWE Universe. Cesaro’s swing, Ricochet’s 630 Senton Splash, and Adam Cole’s Panama Sunrise are a few of the incredible moves that leave us in awe every time we see them pull them off.

However, not every move that is pulled off in the ring can be consistently done without causing any harm or injuries to the men and women involved, because of which the company has to step in every now and then to ban a few moves which are deemed too dangerous to perform in the ring.

While some moves have been completely banned for a long time, such as a steel chair shot to the head, others have been banned and then unbanned when the concerned Superstar can execute it safely. On the other hand, several moves are only unbanned for experts who have proven that they can do them better than anyone else.

In this article, we will look at the 6 moves that were banned by WWE after Superstars suffered legitimate injuries while performing them in the ring.

#6 Muscle Buster

Samoa Joe's impressive Muscle Buster

Samoa Joe is a great athlete, and even though he has been away from the ring for some time now, no one can deny the effects he has had one his opponents over his wrestling career.

Known for his lethal submission maneuver known as the Coquina Clutch, another one of Joe’s signature move that led to a pinfall victory was known as the Muscle Buster. During his time in NXT, Joe continued to use the Muscle Buster to put away his opponents.

However, things went very wrong during a match with Tyson Kidd in which Joe pulled off the move resulting in a life-threatening injury for Kidd. Kidd claimed that he was lucky to survive and we’ve seen Joe shelf the move ever since.

5% of people survive this injury. 16 staples, 4 screws and a rod later and luckily I survived to tell my story. pic.twitter.com/hXpXpA0aAF — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) July 7, 2015

Joe used the Muscle Buster before joining WWE too

Reports suggest that the move was banned by WWE, even though the accident wasn’t seen as Joe’s fault. He had been using the maneuver safely for several years, and it was just Kidd’s misfortune that led to the injury.

While Joe has claimed that he feels no need to use the move anymore, and will bring it out when he needs it, it can be said that WWE would prefer to not have Joe perform the move anymore as it could trigger some negative reactions from the WWE Universe.