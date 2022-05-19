6 oldest currently active WWE Superstars

WWE superstars tend to have much longer careers nowadays than they once did. Wrestling's pre-determined nature allows competitors to remain active much later than other sports would necessarily allow.

Vince McMahon was once known for forcing aging stars out of the ring once he considered them too old. "Macho Man" Randy Savage is a prime example of this after the chairman deemed him too old to wrestle and placed him behind the commentary table at 42 years old.

Recently, however, McMahon has shown a lot more leniency with his older talents, and tends to lean on them more than ever. A common criticism of the company these days is their inability to create new stars. While that isn't quite true, the roster has more than its share of aging wrestlers.

On that note, here are the six oldest WWE Superstars still active in the company.

#6. Bobby Lashley is in the best shape of his WWE career at 45 years old

The Almighty is at the top of his game

Bobby Lashley just does not seem to age. The former WWE Champion is currently performing at the highest level and knocking it out of the park.

Lashley returned to WWE in 2018 after several years in Impact Wrestling. His return has brought about his best run with the company.

The 45-year-old has won the WWE Championship twice since his return, and is still improving tremendously as a wrestler. It really is impressive to see Lashley continue to work at the level he currently is considering he is one of the oldest superstars in the entire company.

#5. Shelton Benjamin is still one of the best wrestlers on the roster at 46 years old

Shelton J. Benjamin @Sheltyb803 For only the second time In my career An injury has put me on the shelf. I’ll be back soon. In the meantime I will be putting in the work to come back better than I was before my little setback. See you guys soon! For only the second time In my career An injury has put me on the shelf. I’ll be back soon. In the meantime I will be putting in the work to come back better than I was before my little setback. See you guys soon!

Shelton Benjamin returned to WWE in 2017, and has resumed his role as one of the most talented guys on the entire roster, despite being 46-years-old.

Benjamin has been severely underrated throughout both of his stints in Vince McMahon's company. The former Intercontinental Champion can go toe-to-toe with anyone inside the ring.

His recent run as a member of the Hurt Business was some of the most entertaining of the latter stages of his career. He even won tag team gold alongside Cedric Alexander in 2020.

While he is currently out with an undisclosed injury, hopefully he'll feature prominently once he returns.

#4. Robert Roode's time for main roster success is running out at 46 years old

Robert Roode debuted in WWE at 40 years old

Having made his WWE debut at 40 years old, Robert Roode spent the majority of his career outside of the company.

The former TNA World Champion was very late in the game by the time he joined Vince McMahon's promotion. He has had a decent career in the company, however - winning the NXT Title and the United States Title on his own alongside several tag team title reigns with Chad Gable and current partner Dolph Ziggler.

Fans expected more from Roode's time on the main roster, though, with many likening him to Triple H. At 46 years old, it seems his best chance at significant success on either Raw or SmackDown has passed him.

That being said, the former NXT Champion is still very capable inside the ring, and his partnership with the Show Off is an entertaining one.

#3. Rey Mysterio shows no sign of slowing down at 47 years old

At 47 years old, Rey Mysterio is still moving like he was 25 years ago

It almost begs belief to see Rey Mysterio continue to move the way that he does inside the ring at 47 years old.

The former Royal Rumble winner has been wowing fans with his flashy acrobatic style for over 25 years now. Mysterio hasn't lost a beat over the years and is still one of the best high flyers in the world.

Now teaming up with his son Dominik, Rey seems intent on preparing his successor for a bright future in WWE rather than chasing individual accolades. The pair may not be aligned for much longer, though, with reports suggesting there are plans to break them up in the near future.

#2. Edge is the leader of The Judgment Day at 48 years old

Edge made his return to WWE in 2020, nine years after he was forced to retire from injury.

The Hall of Famer looks like he's never been away, though. At 48 years old, Edge is putting on some of the best work of his career in matches with the likes of AJ Styles and Seth Rollins.

Having recently turned heel, Edge has formed The Judgment Day, his own evil faction with both Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley joining him.

As the second oldest star on the roster right now, it's impressive to see Edge continue to produce the work he does. Especially when you consider just how long he was away from the ring for.

#1. R-Truth is the oldest active superstar in WWE at 50 years old

R-Truth is the oldest active superstar in WWE at 50 years old

R-Truth has been in WWE for well over a decade now, but it's still surreal to think he is 50 years old. The former United States Champion has been one of the most entertaining superstars in the company for the majority of his run.

Although his days as a serious contender in the promotion are long behind him, Truth continues to appear regularly on television. His time as the 24/7 Champion was the highlight of the title's short history.

Truth is hilarious. His current run as a comedy act suits him perfectly, and it's hard to see it coming to an end any time soon.

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here..

Edited by Jacob Terrell