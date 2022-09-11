WWE Hall of Famer returns, a shocking heel turn? - 6 crazy fan theories for Bianca Belair's Open Challenge for the RAW Women’s Championship

WWE recently announced that Bianca Belair will issue an Open Challenge for the RAW Women's Championship on the red brand. The upcoming show will emanate from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

The title wasn’t defended at Clash at the Castle along with the United States Championship. However, the latter is regularly defended on the red brand. WWE needed to make amends with the fans, thus booking Belair for a championship match.

Fans took to Twitter to brainstorm as to who might accept the title opportunity. In this list, we will look at six fan theories for Bianca Belair's Open Challenge.

#6. Lita makes a shocking comeback to WWE

The Brass Ring @TheBrassRing1 Bianca Belair vs Lita on Raw would be lit. Triple H just continues to give us what we want :) Bianca Belair vs Lita on Raw would be lit. Triple H just continues to give us what we want :)

The Hall of Famer had a dream return to WWE after four years of inaction. Her most recent fight was against former champion Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber 2022.

Big Time Becks earned a ticket to WrestleMania after defeating Lita in the title match. Fans believe that if the legend had won, she would have competed against the then-No.1 Contender for RAW Women’s Championship, Bianca Belair.

They are still hoping for the dream bout to pan out. Lita returning to WWE RAW to claim her authority on Bianca Belair’s title will make for a surreal moment. The Oregon crowd will be treated to a match worthy of the Grandest Stage of them All in the Open Challenge.

#5. Alexa Bliss turns heel on Bianca Belair in the Open Challenge

WDS @WDSWWE



This has been a match I have been wanting to see all year!



#WWE #SmackDown It would be great to see @AlexaBliss_WWE accept that @BiancaBelairWWE Open Challenge on #WWE RAW on Monday!This has been a match I have been wanting to see all year! It would be great to see @AlexaBliss_WWE accept that @BiancaBelairWWE Open Challenge on #WWERAW on Monday!This has been a match I have been wanting to see all year!#WWE #SmackDown

The best way for Alexa Bliss to snap out of her 'limbo' is with a championship opportunity. She has been out of the title picture for months, partly because RAW is ruled by a babyface.

Fans are wondering what is next for Little Miss Bliss. Her involvement at Clash at the Castle wasn't impressive and she is dealing with a flurry of losses in premium events. Accepting the Open Challenge on RAW would be a chance to end her miserable run in WWE.

However, Alexa will have to forget past alliances and confront Bianca Belair. It will be a sign of her future heel turn, or she may transition to the dark side completely in the upcoming RAW.

#4. Carmella returns to resume the rivalry

Tara 💕 @CodeOfMella @Fightful When Carmella returns and challenges Bianca for the 20th time @Fightful When Carmella returns and challenges Bianca for the 20th time 😍😍😍😍

Carmella had a brief rivalry with Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship in June. Asuka was also added to the mix. During one such triple-threat bout in a live event, Bianca botched a move which resulted in a legitimate injury for ’Mella.

The former Miss Money in the Bank has been out of action since August 6. According to fan theory, she will accept the Open Challenge to reignite her feud with Bianca Belair. It is a possibility as WWE wouldn’t have to develop more plots to include ’Mella in the title picture.

Carmella could get a chance to end her losing streak against The EST of WWE and the best way to do so is by defeating Bianca for the title.

#3. Rhea Ripley gets her deserved title opportunity

⚔ @ungodlyrollins bianca belair having an open challenge in portland, oregon next monday? bianca belair having an open challenge in portland, oregon next monday? 👀 https://t.co/xYnyQbl0JX

A former contender for the RAW Women's Championship, Rhea Ripley was declared medically unfit to compete at this year's Money in the Bank. She suffered multiple injuries following which she was replaced by Carmella.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the Judgment Day member to get a rightful title shot. WWE has stalled their showdown for now, focusing on developing each superstar separately. However, their plans for a showdown might be in effect on the upcoming episode of RAW.

WrestlingFan84 @WrestlingFan84 @ChrisMNovak I think it's either gonna be Rhea or someone shocking @ChrisMNovak I think it's either gonna be Rhea or someone shocking

Highlighting that she is medically cleared to compete, Rhea Ripley could accept the Open Challenge. It will be a classic match between two rising icons of varied personas.

#2. Charlotte returns to claim the RAW Women's Championship

Colin Boyle @ColinBoyle19 Flair is a pretty good favorite in my opinion. Becky is also quite possible, but she teased an alliance with the EST after their summerslam match. Banks or naomi as well, however I see them aligning with belair before they attack Kai and sky next week. Flair is a pretty good favorite in my opinion. Becky is also quite possible, but she teased an alliance with the EST after their summerslam match. Banks or naomi as well, however I see them aligning with belair before they attack Kai and sky next week.

The 6-time RAW Women's Champion has been shelved since May due to a storyline injury. Rumors of a comeback have been prevalent ever since The Nature Girl started teasing her routine training on social media.

Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair have fought before, but both those victories were due to disqualification. She is yet to defeat the fourth Horsewoman fair and square. Fan theories suggest that Bianca may get her opportunity during the Open Challenge, where The Queen confronts the RAW Women’s Champion.

Unfortunately, it seems like an unlikely prospect. A return to the red brand seems outlandish for former champion Charlotte Flair. WWE must be planning a wider reception for the return of The Queen.

#1. Michelle McCool gets her dream match

Trash Ketchum #BB24 @LitasaultBanks Bianca Belair has an open challenge? There's only one legend who should answer Bianca Belair has an open challenge? There's only one legend who should answer 😍 https://t.co/SKwP60Er01

The All-American Diva participated alongside Lita and Mickie James in this year’s Royal Rumble match. It was her first in-ring appearance since 2011. Fans yearn for more action from the legend, especially in a one-on-one title bout.

A two-time Women’s Champion, Michelle McCool revealed Bianca Belair to be her dream opponent. She was fascinated by her talent and the energy she brought into the Royal Rumble. The claim generated fan theories and a similar one implies that McCool would return on RAW to finally have that bout against Bianca in the Open Challenge.

Michelle McCool initially left WWE due to multiple injuries she suffered in her seven-year career. Nevertheless, she did execute her moves to perfection in January and could look forward to another match in the future.

Who should accept the open challenge for the Raw Women's Championship? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

Stone Cold Steve Austin just entered another Hall of Fame. Details are right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil