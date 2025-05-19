6 WWE Superstars who are in desperate need of a change of direction

Several WWE Superstars have found success in their current character and role, with the storylines and feuds they are part of elevating themselves further. However, some of these names may no longer benefit from their current position.

Numerous top storylines are happening at the moment on both RAW and SmackDown. While some are new, others have been going on for a while. Long-term storytelling has become a more frequent occurrence in WWE these past few years, but it isn't always a hit. In fact, the lengthy feuds may be doing more harm than good to some superstars.

In this list, we will look at six WWE stars who are in desperate need of a change of direction.

#6. Gunther needs to move on from Jey Uso

Jey Uso and Gunther started their rivalry at the beginning of this year, which saw the latter retain the World Heavyweight Championship against the former. WWE also decided to book a rematch at WrestleMania, which was eventually won by The Yeet Master.

Jey's current run is his first as World Champion. He has only defended it against Seth Rollins and is set for his second defense this weekend, against Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Ring General has already expressed his interest in facing the winner at SNME, which is likely Jey. Since they've been feuding for months, fans aren't as excited when thinking about seeing them feud again.

#5. Former WWE US Champion LA Knight

One of the biggest stars on SmackDown is arguably LA Knight. Despite the continuous support he receives from the fans, it wasn't enough to keep the United States Championship from Jacob Fatu. Still, it looks like they won't be ending their story just yet.

Knight continues to feud with The Bloodline on SmackDown after WrestleMania 41, recently squaring off against JC Mateo. Although this feud might appear interesting, Knight's story with the faction goes back years, and it just feels repetitive and doesn't give him room to grow further as a character.

#4. and #3. Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest continue to feud on SmackDown

Another feud between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest has been going on for a while. Both men had their first major encounter last year at 'Mania when the Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract against the Scotsman. They later had a rematch in the following months, and although they didn't feud continuously, it's definitely getting a bit too much.

Drew and Damian are now set to face each other in a Steel Cage match at Saturday Night's Main Event. The bout is expected to be brutal and physical, but it should be their final clash against each other for a while, which can even be a perfect ending for now.

#2. Rhea Ripley is involved with IYO SKY again

It's no secret that Rhea Ripley is arguably one of the biggest names in the Stamford-based promotion at the moment. However, she has been facing the same wrestlers for a while now, mainly for the Women's World Championship.

It might be best if The Eradicator doesn't get involved in another title match, especially against IYO SKY, whom she has faced several times already. Ripley's character needs to grow so that she doesn't get stale and repetitive, and that can only happen if she doesn't get involved in the title picture and builds stories without it.

#1. Jade Cargill and Naomi already had their time at WWE WrestleMania 41

Jade Cargill and Naomi's feud is one that many looked forward to since the former was attacked last year, with many suspicious that it was the latter's doing. The Glow eventually admitted to attacking Cargill ahead of their WrestleMania 41 match. They already fought at The Show of Shows and fans saw The Storm walk out as the victor.

Although it seemed like Cargill already had a decisive victory, their feud continues on WWE SmackDown. Naomi as a heel is new, which is why it would be better to test that character against others. Meanwhile, Jade feuding with another star will make for more compelling narratives, too.

About the author Hazel Pagador Hazel is a WWE features writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. Currently a BS Psychology student in her third year, she ensures that multiple accurate and reliable sources back every piece of information in her articles. She phrases even mundane information in her own words, especially when using single sources like books or social media posts, to add a hint of personal touch.



Hazel has had a penchant for writing since high school. Apart from pursuing Humanities and Social Sciences for her senior year, she attended classes about creative and nonfiction writing. In 2019, Hazel started working as a ghostwriter, and three years later, she began working for Sportskeeda. In 2023, she became a published author under 8letters Books Publishing House. Even today, when she is not studying as a pre-med student or writing for Sportskeeda, she enjoys reading and writing novels.



Her favorite wrestlers are Edge and Randy Orton. She recalls watching John Cena vs Big Show vs Edge in WrestleMania 25 in her first wrestling match. Hazel enjoyed the entrances, and what got her hooked was how cool and ruthless Edge was and how John Cena never backed down from his challenges. Know More