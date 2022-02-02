6 WWE Superstars who have been married three times or more

Many WWE Superstars have been married only once. AJ Styles, for example, tied the knot with his high school sweetheart, Wendy Jones, nearly 22 years ago. The couple have been together ever since. They now have four children.

Meanwhile, there are also some former and current WWE Superstars who have been married several times. While some tied the knot twice, others married three times or more. One Hall of Famer has even tied the knot five times over the past five decades.

Here are six WWE Superstars who have been married three times or more.

#6. WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart

Bret Hart tied the knot with his first wife, Julie Smadu, in 1982, two years before he joined Vince McMahon's company. The couple remained together for two decades, during which they had four children, Jade Michelle, Dallas Jeffery, Alexandra Sabina, and Blade Colton. Nevertheless, Hart and Smadu divorced in 2002.

Two years later, the 64-year-old married Cinzia Rota. However, his second marriage lasted only three years before the couple split in 2007. In 2010, the five-time WWE Champion tied the knot for the third time with Stephanie Washington, who is 26 years his junior. The couple have been together for nearly 12 years now.

The Hall of Famer seems happy in his third marriage. Two years ago, Hart showered his wife with praise on Instagram, celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary.

"I just want to take the time today on my 10th wedding anniversary to say how grateful I am for all the love and support I get everyday from my beautiful wife Steph. Through the thick and the thin, the bright and the dim, she has never wavered and has been at my side like a guardian angel. I don’t know where I’d be without her love, patience, and guidance. Thank you for righting my ship and being my compass. Happy Anniversary baby!" he wrote in a post on his account.

Bret Hart had not competed since September 2011 when he teamed up with John Cena to defeat Alberto Del Rio and Ricardo Rodriguez on Monday Night RAW. The Hitman has since made several sporadic WWE appearances, the last of which came in 2019 at SummerSlam.

