6 WWE Superstars who suffered a legitimate injury in the ring in 2020

The year 2020 hasn't been very great for most of us, if not all. With the world being struck by the deadly pandemic of COVID-19, everyone and everything has been affected extremely by the same, and WWE falls in this category as well.

With the entire world under lockdown and practicing social distancing, fans were not allowed to be in the arena, which forced WWE to hold all its shows at the Performance Center without a crowd. As impossible as it seems to have a mega-show like WrestleMania 36 in an empty-arena, WWE pulled it off and thanks to the utter dedication of the Superstars, the match quality has been pretty good.

But while these WWE Superstars gave it their all to keep us entertained at our homes, some of them suffered a legitimate injury this year during a match. In this article, let's take a look at six such cases of WWE Superstars who were injured in the ring in 2020. We wish for there speedy recovery and hope to see them all back on our screens soon.

#6 Edge - WWE Backlash

The Rated-R Superstar made his massive return earlier this year at WWE Royal Rumble 2020, almost nine years after announcing his retirement due to his neck issues. What followed was arguably the most heated rivalry on the Road to WrestleMania as Edge and Randy Orton took things to another level.

While Edge defeated Orton at WrestleMania 36 in a Last Man Standing match, the two reignited their rivalry soon leading to a match at WWE Backlash 2020, promoted by WWE as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever".

The two did go on to have a great (not the greatest) match at the PPV and it was Randy Orton who came out victorious after bringing back his deadly Punt Kick. Unfortunately, Edge tore his tricep during the match. The Hall of Famer later revealed the exact way he injured himself during the match -

“I did a springboard into the second RKO. I went ‘ooh.’ I got the cold sweats and I feel like I’m going to throw up. That’s usually a sign. That’s where it popped. I thought, okay, I think I have a little bit more in the tank to finish this out. We got it finished. I got to the back and I was like ‘I think something happened to my tricep.’ I don’t think it’s complete, but it feels like something. They felt around and they said ‘we think it might be complete." (H/T Pro Wrestling Sheet)

A torn tricep usually takes around four to eight months to recover, which means that Edge might be out for the rest of 2020. There are rumors of WWE planning an "I Quit Match" between him and Randy Orton at next year's WrestleMania 37.