6 daughters of WWE Superstars who are dating/married to wrestlers

Several WWE Superstars' daughters are currently dating or married to in-ring performers.

Some female superstars have fallen in love with their colleagues' brothers over the past few years. Sarah Backman, for example, married Bray Wyatt's brother, Bo Dallas. Other wrestlers also married their colleagues' sisters, like Edge's first wife Alannah, who is Val Venis' sister.

Then there are the wrestlers who began romantic relationships with the daughters of WWE Superstars, some of whom are in-ring performers themselves. While a few of them work in Vince McMahon's company, others are active in the wider world of professional wrestling.

Here are six WWE Superstars' daughters who are dating/married to wrestlers.

#6. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley's daughter - Noelle Foley

In 2014, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley's daughter Noelle started training to become a wrestler. Nearly two years later, she participated in a tryout at the Performance Center. Ultimately, WWE passed on the opportunity to sign her.

In 2018, the Harcore Legend revealed to Wrestling Inc that his daughter would no longer be pursuing a wrestling career due to injury.

Although Noelle could not become a professional wrestler, she is currently dating one. Foley's daughter is now in a relationship with independent wrestling manager Frank The Clown. The 28-year-old's boyfriend has appeared in several promotions, including Warrior Wrestling and Freelance Wrestling. He's also attended several AEW shows and was even shown getting a hug from CM Punk during the straight-edge star's triumphant debut in All Elite Wrestling.

In addition to being a wrestling manager, Frank The Clown has also competed inside the ring several times. He last wrestled against Matt Cardona at GCW's The Art Of War Games in September 2021.

The couple have been dating for several years now. In a recent interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Mick Foley commented on the possibility of his daughter marrying her long-time boyfriend.

"That’s up to him but I will tell you that I would welcome Frank to the Foley family in an official capacity if he and my daughter choose to take that step," Foley said.

The Hardcore Legend also showered his daughter's boyfriend with praise for his work inside the ring:

"Hey look, it took six or seven years for Frank to win me over. But I am a Frank The Clown guy now. I believe he’s the best manager on the indie circuit. With all due respect to the older ex-wrestlers who I know play managerial roles, Frank’s very good on the microphone and he gets heat. He legitimately gets heat and he can take bumps to pay off angles and he’s always willing to learn, willing to travel. And I think that any company that wants to be better should place a call to Frank The Clown immediately," Foley added.

Noelle and her boyfriend are very open about their relationship. The couple regularly post pictures together and share some of their life details on their social media accounts. Noelle, a content creator and influencer, recently revealed that the two had bought a house together.

