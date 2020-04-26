7 Best trilogies in wrestling history

Stone Cold and The Rock: Competed in a trilogy of matches at WrestleManias XV, X-7, and XIX

Pro-wrestling has something for everyone; battles between good and evil, silly soap opera and of course the actual matches, which vary from technical masterclasses to stunt filled battles and in 2020 cinematic type matches as evidenced at WrestleMania 36, with the Boneyard and Firefly Funhouse matches.

Contests between two wrestlers, talented in the ring, with strong story-line support and characters that resonate with live crowds nearly always leads to magic in between the ropes inside the squared circle.

When that chemistry connects, promoters often want to repeat the magic again and again. That often leads to a series of matches between grapplers. The ideal length of a feud under these conditions is three matches. That allows both wrestlers to score at least one win apiece, which builds anticipation for a blow off, rubber match which in theory should do great numbers at the box office.

Just like in Hollywood where franchises are the backbone of any major movie studio; and trilogies like The Godfather and Star Wars live long in the memory of movie goers and critics everywhere, in wrestling, feuds that have captured audience attention and imagination and have encapsulated fans also live long in the memories of wrestling fans.

It's never done better than in classic wrestling trilogies which are as old as the sport itself. In this article, we'll be looking at several of the greatest trilogies in wrestling history.

There are many classics that haven't made the cut such as Brock Lesnar's 2013-15 series with The Undertaker, AJ Styles 2016-17 series with John Cena, Kenny Omega's jaw dropping run with Kazuchika Okada in New Japan, back in 2017 and not forgetting Mike Awesome's brutal head splitting series with Masato Tanaka in ECW in late 1999.

That alone should let you know just how stiff the competition is when it comes to this topic. Without further ado, let's begin.

