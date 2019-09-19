Clash of Champions 2019: 7 WWE Superstars who were lackluster at the PPV

These WWE Superstars were not at their best at Clash of Champions 2019

WWE Clash of Champions 2019 certainly had its high points but it was an average pay-per-view at best. All the WWE Championships were on the line this Sunday but we saw only two of them change hands.

Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins were defeated by Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in the RAW Tag Team Championship match whereas The New Day members Big E and Xavier Woods couldn’t defend their SmackDown Tag Team titles against The Revival.

Despite few good matches such as Seth Rollins vs Braun Strowman and Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks, we saw few bouts that evoked little to no reaction from the crowd. Contrary to their popular self, few of the WWE Superstars did not meet the expectations inside the squared circle.

In this list, we take a look at seven WWE Superstars who were lackluster at WWE’s last PPV.

#3 Women’s Tag Team Match – Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville

They are the only ones who can save the Women's Tag Team division

With both these tag teams feuding in the weeks leading up to Clash of Champions, it was expected that the Women’s Tag Team division will finally regain the attention of the WWE Universe. But that’s not what happened on Sunday.

Certainly, Rose and Deville tried to make this match as personal as it could get. But the four women couldn’t carry the same narration inside the squared circle. The highest point in the match was the interference caused by R-Truth and an army of WWE Superstars who were chasing him for the 24/7 Championship.

Alexa Bliss saw an opportunity and tried pinning R-Truth but he survived. This match was supposed to put the title back on the map. Frankly, the Women’s Tag Team Title is losing its charm and the team of Bliss and Cross can be it’s saving grace.

But for how long can they continue to uphold the title without worthy feuds? It is something that needs to get more attention from the WWE Creatives.

