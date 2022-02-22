7 current and former WWE Superstars who recently became fathers

Several current and former WWE Superstars have become fathers in the past few months. A few female superstars also became mothers.

Ronda Rousey, for example, gave birth to her daughter, La'akea Makalapuaokalanipõ, last September. The Baddest Woman on the Planet then returned to the ring in January to win the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

For the male superstars who welcomed new additions to their families, a few already had children. Others are experiencing fatherhood for the first time in their lives.

Here are seven former and current WWE Superstars who recently became fathers.

#7. WWE Superstar Erik

After competing for several years in other promotions, Erik joined WWE in 2018. During his time on the independent circuit, he met and fell in love with Sarah Logan. After dating for several years, the couple tied the knot in December 2018.

In July 2020, Erik and Logan announced that they were expecting their first child. The couple then welcomed their son, Raymond Cash Rowe, on February 9, 2021.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion recently celebrated his son's first birthday by sending him a heartfelt message via Instagram:

"It seems impossible that you are already a year old. You’ve changed our lives in so many amazing and wonderful ways. Every day with you is an adventure because I can’t wait to see what you do next. I love you, son. Happy Birthday Cash!" Erik wrote.

Erik has been with WWE for more than four years, during which he won both the NXT and RAW Tag Team Championships alongside his Viking Raiders partner Ivar. The 37-year-old also won the 24/7 Championship once.

The Vikings Raiders are currently active on SmackDown. They recently challenged The Usos for a SmackDown Tag Team Championship match at Elimination Chamber. However, the bout was called off after the Usos attacked Erik and his partner before the bell.

