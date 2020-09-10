WWE made a bold decision earlier this year of letting go of a raft of Superstars. Fans and several in the pro wrestling industry criticised the move, as many felt that WWE's financial clout should have not resulted in such a move, especially during a global pandemic.

But, a lot of these released WWE Superstars found a new home, joining either IMPACT Wrestling or AEW, or independent promotions.

But, a few of those that were released are still without a promotion currently. Here, we take a look at 7 released WWE Superstars who are still free agents and where they could go next:

#7 Erick Rowan

Erick Rowan, who was a part of the Wyatt Family and later the Bludgeon Brothers in WWE, was let go by the company earlier this year, bringing an end to his nine-year run with the company. Unlike his former Bludgeon Brother, Harper, Rowan has yet to find a new promotion to wrestle in.

Harper, who goes by the ring name Brodie Lee in AEW, has already found some success in the company and has won the AEW TNT Championship already. And in a recent interview, he revealed that he would like to see Rowan in AEW:

"I'm great friends with Erick Rowan. I know he just had a pretty, pretty sweet acting gig coming off the release. I haven't discussed what his professional wrestling plans are. I think he's a man who's tailor-made for Japan. He's a terrifying, scary monster. It's all legit. I would never want to be caught in an alley with that man. As for AEW, again, that's above my pay rate, my pay grade, but if they came to me and said, 'do you want Erick Rowan here,' I could never say no. I love him. He's a brother. We do good business together."

In an interview with Sportskeeda's Stephanie Chase, Rowan revealed that he is currently taking a break and being home with his family following his WWE release.

Advertisement

Erick Redbeard fka Erick Rowan finally opened up about the original plans for Sister Abigail in WWE. https://t.co/gPqQVcLtBq #WWE #RAW #SmackDown — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) August 13, 2020

He said that he doesn't want to sign a contract that will lock him down "and not be able to do other things". So, we could potentially see him have a part-time deal with a company like AEW, while also wrestling in Japan, and also having acting roles.