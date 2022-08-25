“I was worth more than being jobbed out to jobbers” - 7 Former WWE Superstars who quit the company and the reasons why

WWE is a booming business which is increasing its roster with each passing year. Multiple talent have been employed and their hidden potential has been unleashed by wrestling veterans.

Yet, some superstars have chosen to leave the company. Most of them were frustrated with their creative direction in cut-throat competitive times. They accomplished little before leaving the world’s largest wrestling organisation. Usually, they chose to sign with other companies and are now top stars in them.

In this list, we will look at former WWE Superstars who quit the company and the reasons why.

#7. Former WWE Superstar - Gail Kim

On August 5, 2011, Gail Kim announced on Twitter that she was quitting WWE. The decision was made following her controversial 'self-elimination' in a battle royale on RAW. Her shocking departure was different from how she was unceremoniously released in 2004.

The former Women's Champion was unhappy with the creative direction of WWE. Apparently, superstars like Trish Stratus and Lita overshadowed her success.

"I don't think I was there at the right time, to be honest. Although I did think the second time I was there, they could've utilized me better… I'm still not happy with how I was treated, personally." (H/T WrestlingINC)

Gail Kim also revealed that WWE did not acknowledge her release and forced her to stay until her contract expired. She has been vocal about the treatment she, as well as other former superstars, received in the company.

The Empress of Knockouts retired from wrestling in 2019 after gaining much recognition in Impact Wrestling and is currently working in the role of a producer in the same company.

#6. Christian

Considered to be retired in 2014 due to multiple injuries, Christian returned to WWE in 2020. He played a small role in Edge's feud against Randy Orton and even made a surprise entry at Royal Rumble 2021 alongside his partner. All this while, he seemed raring to be in action.

Unfortunately, his contract expired and he chose to leave WWE for AEW in March. It seems Christian’s contract talks fell on deaf ears. Tony Khan reasoned that it might have been due to his desire to wrestle regularly while WWE wanted him to be a part-timer. Fightful also reported that the creative had nothing planned for the veteran.

“Listening to the things Tony thought I could bring to the table and how he thought I could help, providing me the right platform at this stage in my career, it all made sense. In less than a week, it was a done deal." (H/T Sports Illustrated)

Christian recently defeated Matt Hardy in the August 3 edition of AEW Dynamite.

#5. Alberto Del Rio

Alberto Del Rio's second run from 2015-2016 may not have been a memorable one. Although he dethroned John Cena for the United States Championship, he suffered a major downslide in his career when he lost the title to Kalisto four months later.

Del Rio chose to use the opt-out clause in his WWE contract and departed in September 2016. He was unsatisfied with his position, claiming that the company made false promises to him. A hectic travelling schedule was another reason he quit WWE.

"The brutal schedule that you have when you work for a company like WWE. I couldn't take it anymore. I didn't want to be on the road for 210-220 days per year. That was one of my first things when I started having conversations with Impact Wrestling. They were asking me for a certain number of dates, and I said, 'There's no way I'm gonna do those dates because I also have my dates with Combates America, the MMA company.’” (H/T ESPN)

The Pride of Mexico had a brief stint in Impact Wrestling and Combates America before he began working as a Spanish commentator in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

#4. Andrade El Idolo

Former United States Champion Andrade had a brief run on the main roster after being drafted on RAW in 2019. His team-up up with Angel Garza ended up in losses, after which he requested his release from the company in March 2021.

A lack of push was reportedly the reason why Andrade decided to quit WWE. He was required to lift other wrestlers by his losses and was slowly transitioning to the role of a jobber.

“When the pandemic started, they put me with Drew McIntyre. We had the matches and a producer came to me and said, ‘Make sure Drew looks like a monster because he’s the champ.’ Drew came to me and told me to wrestle how I know to wrestle, saying that he doesn’t need me to make him look good, but to wrestle how I wrestle best.”

“A lot of people treated me well, Drew too and Randy Orton. [Randy] would ask me, ‘Why aren’t they using you?’ I didn’t know what to say and didn’t know what was going on. After that, I made the decision [to leave].” (H/T 411 Mania)

Sin Cara revealed more about Andrade’s lack of utilisation during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Andrade recently fought in the AEW World Trios Title Tournament, which ended in a losing cause against The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)

#3. Neville

Hailed as "The man that gravity forgot", Neville had an exceptional run in NXT and moved to the main roster with high expectations. However, he got disillusioned about his future after spending five years in the company, leading to a shocking exit in 2017.

According to reports, Neville had a heated argument with Vince McMahon, who wanted him to drop the Cruiserweight Title to Enzo Amore. The booking instigated him to walk out of the company during the October 9 episode of RAW. Refusing to return, his contract eventually expired in August and WWE released him.

The King of Cruiserweights revealed more about his departure on Instagram.

“It wasn’t really Enzo why I left, I don’t hate the lad he was just annoying backstage and putting the title on him was bad, especially beating me, I was worth more than being jobbed out to jobbers, that’s why I left.”

Benjamin Satterly now performs as 'Pac' and is the reigning AEW All-Atlantic Champion since June this year.

#2. Dean Ambrose

Jonathan David Good (Dean Ambrose) had a career hallmarked by multiple title victories, including a world championship in 2016.

But the Lunatic Fringe decided not to renew his contract after it expired in April 2019. On Talk is Jericho, Ambrose revealed absurd scripts, lack of direction and a controversial promo as reasons why he quit WWE. He became mentally and physically exhausted and even came to a point of dreading promos, which were previously his favorite part of performing as a pro wrestler.

According to Seth Rollins, Ambrose was also unhappy about his heel turn. He did not want to fight against his Shield brothers, whom he considered to be family.

Jonathan Good currently performs in AEW under the name Jon Moxley. The reigning interim World Champion recently defeated CM Punk on this week’s Dynamite!

#1. Big Show

A renowned figure in professional wrestling, The World’s Largest Athlete made his last appearance on WWE on the January 4, 2021 edition of Raw for Legends Night. His contract expired shortly afterwards and he decided to part ways with the company.

According to reports, the two sides were unable to agree on financial terms. Big Show also cited creative frustration and lack of direction as reasons why he left WWE. However, there was more to his story which has been unraveled recently.

In an interview with Inside The Ropes, Paul Wight revealed that he wasn’t ready to retire but Vince McMahon wanted him to be a “legend” already.

"It was frustrating. That was one of the big battles that I had with Vince—he’s an innovator, he’s brilliant, he’s one of the smartest people I’ve ever met in my life, he understands the human dynamic—I didn’t want to be in that legends role. I kept saying, ‘Hey, quit trying to put me in Shady Pines. I’m not ready to be in the retirement home.’ And that’s something that WWE has always done, too.”

Paul Wight last competed in AEW Dark in March of this year, defeating Austin Green in under three minutes.

