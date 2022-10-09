7 Things WWE Subtly told us at Extreme Rules: Losing superstar to undergo major character change, Big match for Edge in 2023 teased?

Extreme Rules 2022 is in the books, and we're still buzzing from the end. For Bray Wyatt fans, keep reading until the end to see what his epic return means to WWE and the future of the company.

The start and finish of the show were as incredible as one could expect, making it one of the better shows of the year, if not the very best. Either way, there was a lot that was subtly hinted at this Saturday night, and we're not going to waste any more time, so let's get right into it:

#7. Liv Morgan's main event push is officially over

Liv Morgan clashed with Ronda Rousey in the second match of the night. It was also the only Extreme Rules match on the show. It delivered to some extent, and although the now-former Champion Liv Morgan had a few botches, the overall execution wasn't badly done.

We also feel that Ronda Rousey winning back the SmackDown Women's title was long overdue. She has simply been better than Morgan and her heel persona is a better fit for her. It was a well-told story and the fact that Morgan didn't tap out, but passed out, is a good sign because WWE made sure to protect her even in defeat.

Unfortunately, for Liv Morgan fans, you can't expect her to win back the title any time soon. With rumors that WrestleMania 39 will feature Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch, it could be upwards of a year before we could possibly see Morgan ascend to the top again - and even that may seem unlikely.

However, a character change could be in the books. Given her smile after losing and her Harley Quinn-esque appearance, there could be a different direction and that isn't a bad thing at all. A character change after 5 years on the main roster is much needed.

#6. Edge will get his retribution, but the question is when

When looking at a storytelling masterclass in pro wrestling in 2022, look no further than the "I Quit" match at Extreme Rules between Finn Balor and Edge.

The bout was an instant classic which included the interference of Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley. Rey Mysterio also got involved but was taken out by his own son. We love Michael Cole's display of disgust and emotion, adding Dominik to his hate list alongside Bayley.

That aside, Beth Phoenix's appearance was crucial, but it would also be Edge's downfall on the night. When the numbers game caught up to Beth, Rhea Ripley took her down and put her in a position for the conchairto while Priest and Dominik held Edge hostage.

Edge had no choice but to say, "I Quit", but Ripley proceeded to hit the conchairto on Beth Phoenix even after the bell rang. Rest assured, this storyline is far from over.

While we agree with Booker T that Edge should go away for some time, it's also the perfect set-up for a rematch in 2023. Balor vs. Edge would be a great direction for WrestleMania, but we also wouldn't be surprised if it happens at Crown Jewel. Edge will get his win back - it's just a matter of when.

#5. WWE establishes Karrion Kross at Extreme Rules, but at what cost?

Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre went third on the card and unfortunately, it just so happened to be the weakest match on the show. One could argue placement was an issue, but given that there were only six matches on the card, it wasn't like WrestleMania where the crowd could easily suffer from burnout.

Either way, Karrion Kross defeated Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules with the help of Scarlett, who hit McIntyre with an unreal amount of pepper spray. Kross needs a new finisher, but regardless of how we feel about the match and the underwhelming finish, it was just a move to establish Kross going forward as a legitimate star.

#4. WWE is building towards Sheamus vs. Gunther III

The opening match of the night at Extreme Rules was a six-man Donnybrook bout between The Brawling Brutes and Imperium. As expected, it was an incredible contest and since Gunther beat Sheamus on SmackDown, it was only expected that The Brawling Brutes would pick up the win in the tag team match.

That was what happened at Extreme Rules, and Sheamus is continuing the best babyface run of his entire WWE career.

The win for The Brawling Brutes at Extreme Rules was a clear way to indicate that Gunther vs. Sheamus III is coming. We can only hope that if it happens at Crown Jewel (which might be unlikely given that the Intercontinental title isn't being defended on Premium Live Events) with a stipulation in mind.

#3. Bianca Belair's story with Damage CTRL and Bayley isn't over yet

When Bayley was still the hugger in NXT, many fans felt that she was the closest that we would see to the female John Cena. However, the direction of her career took a different turn, and although 2017 to 2018 was forgettable for her, 2019 onwards has seen her win titles, break records and have a major character change.

While many of us thought that she would dethrone Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules, The EST Of WWE overcame her and Damage CTRL in a very Cena-esque way. Hopefully, fans don't get bored of her Cena-like victories, as this match was a great effort from both women.

Belair retained the title in a classic at Extreme Rules, and despite her overcoming the odds, the feud isn't over. Given that we have Survivor Series: WarGames in between, don't be surprised to see the feud play out until Day 1 on January 1st, 2023.

#2. Seth Rollins' defeat at Extreme Rules and what it could mean for RAW

Matt Riddle took on Seth Rollins in the main event of Extreme Rules 2022. It was a good match, and Daniel Cormier did well in his role by establishing his authority and his lack of bias. We hope that he comes back for future appearances post-Extreme Rules.

Riddle won by submission in a solid contest at Extreme Rules and this is likely an indication that he will have a massive role to play in the upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames special.

As for Seth Rollins, don't be surprised if this loss ends up resulting in him becoming the United States Champion tomorrow. Either that, or he loses to Bobby Lashley and has a "downfall" storyline. It's going to be one or the other.

#1. Bray Wyatt's epic return and what we interpreted from his new character

Bray Wyatt is back. Although we're still buzzing from what happened, this could potentially be one of the top 5 WWE returns of all time. The way it was executed and the crowd reaction made the entire segment and arguably the entire show at Extreme Rules 2022.

All of those White Rabbit teases didn't disappoint. When the lights went out, the phone flashlights went on and the crowd knew what was happening. From the old, destroyed Firefly Fun House to the appearance of the man in the mask, Bray Wyatt's return was executed to perfection.

We liked the nod to the "Wyatt 6" (his Twitter handle) with the appearances of the Ramblin' Rabbit, Mercy the Buzzard, Huskus the Pig, Abby The Witch, The Fiend, and his new character.

So what is his new character? It's certainly not the cult leader from pre-2019, and it also isn't going to be The Fiend. We're going to get something entirely new, and hopefully this time, fans will truly appreciate him in the long run. Wyatt is a wrestling genius and we're excited to see what his upcoming run brings!

Did you enjoy Extreme Rules 2022? Voice your opinions in the comments below!

