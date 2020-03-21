7 things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Daniel Bryan to win major title after 5 years, Huge change made to WrestleMania 36 match (March 20th, 2020)

A RAW Champion will be wrestling next week on Friday Night SmackDown

The Tag Team title picture just took a major turn!

An interesting episode of SmackDown

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. It was another good episode this week, but once again, WWE chose to spend half the show playing another old match. This time, it was John Cena vs Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania XXX - likely played to compensate for having no segment between Cena and Wyatt this week.

While Bray Wyatt and John Cena will always make the show better, the episode didn't feel like it lacked too much. It certainly wasn't the best episode of SmackDown we've seen but a good one to build to the two-day WrestleMania 36.

And WrestleMania is exactly what we're going to talk about, so let's jump right into it.

#7. Daniel Bryan's WrestleMania plans

Drew Gulak has a big opportunity in his hands

We were treated to a solid match between Daniel Bryan and Cesaro - one that could steal the show on any given PPV. While it was clear that they held back from what they're capable of, it did a great job for the storyline progression and we love the alliance between Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak.

Bryan would beat Cesaro and later on, we would find out that Drew Gulak will be facing Shinsuke Nakamura next week. If he can beat the former Champion, then Daniel Bryan will earn an Intercontinental Championship shot at WrestleMania 36 against Sami Zayn.

We expect a solid match next week with a lot of interference and ultimately, Gulak's victory. Daniel Bryan vs Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania sounds incredible and we fully expect to see Zayn back at his in-ring best.

However, the stage is such where Daniel Bryan will be set up to win the title. Unfortunately, this means no title shot for Braun Strowman and another lackluster WrestleMania for him.

