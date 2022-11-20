7 Unexpected challengers for Stone Cold Steve Austin at WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestled in his first match in nearly two decades at WrestleMania 38 in the former's hometown of Texas, main eventing Night One against Kevin Owens.

It did seem like a one-off appearance then, but as per recent reports, Stone Cold is open to compete again at next's WrestleMania in Hollywood. Austin recently posted a video of him working out and is in incredible shape. The report also states that WWE made an offer to Austin, but both parties were "far apart" in terms of their initial offer.

But in wrestling, anything is possible. WWE and The Texas Rattlesnake could finalize a deal in the coming months, and Austin might compete again at WrestleMania.

The company can either put Austin against a younger talent or with a legend. Let's look at some unexpected challengers for The Texas Rattlesnake in Hollywood.

#7. Kevin Owens in a rematch from WrestleMania 38

Let's begin with an unlikely scenario but totally possible. If the first showdown between the two was meant to put Austin over on his big return, the next one could see Owens pin Austin, move on to face the World Champion, and win the title after six years.

This would relaunch Kevin Owens as a legitimate main-eventer. Does it give a been-there-done-that feel? Perhaps. But from a storyline standpoint, it makes sense, and the two superstars can pull off something different for a sequel.

#6. A blockbuster 20 years in the making

In 2002, Stone Cold walked out on WWE as he was not pleased with the booking to have him lose to Lesnar in a King of the Ring qualifying match with no build-up. This was the only time the two came close to having a match.

Today, after 20 years, the possibility of a blockbuster match has resurfaced. An all-out brawl between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Brock Lesnar will satisfy hardcore fans.

The names of the two legends are enough to sell tickets. They can easily main event Night One.

#5. Austin 3:16 calls for Judgment Day

Finn Balor has been a staple of Monday Night RAW with the Judgment Day.

Triple H initially was not on board with The Judgment Day, but the stable recently found its grounding following Finn Balor's massive win over Edge at Extreme Rules 2022. Since then, they have been embroiled in a feud with The O.C.

A program en route to WrestleMania involving The Judgment Day and Steve Austin leading to a match between the latter and Finn Balor would work wonderfully for all parties involved.

During an interview in 2015, Austin mentioned Balor as "one of the best wrestlers in the world" and said he would have liked to wrestle Finn in a dream match.

#4. Baron Corbin is the perfect heel for Austin to Stun

JBL has been managing Baron Corbin upon his return to RAW.

Probably an unpopular opinion, but Baron Corbin is just too good at what he does, and that is to evoke heel heat. The former United States Champion was recently paired with Hall of Famer JBL as his manager.

Corbin and JBL could up their game in promos for Austin's newfound passion, showing up at WrestleMania for the second straight year to hog the spotlight. It's all ultimately building to a satisfying conclusion at the SoFi Stadium, where Corbin gets his comeuppance.

#3. The last time Austin met AJ Styles...

The last time Steve Austin met AJ Styles in 2019, it looked like a precursor to a potential match between the two. Fans knew that it was not possible, as, unlike other wrestlers, Austin has stayed retired since WrestleMania 19. But in 2022, things changed, and now the two can finally have a singles match.

During a contract signing for the Universal title between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman that was moderated by Stone Cold, AJ Styles interrupted the segment and eventually ate a Stunner.

Styles is known to be a safe worker, so he and Austin can put on a decent show without putting the latter's body at too much risk, and this could be The Phenomenal One's second main event at WrestleMania.

#2. John Cena vs. Stone Cold is truly Once in a Lifetime

The poster boys of their respective eras in a first-time-ever match.

Steve Austin is arguably the most popular superstar in WWE, even after all these years of being retired. He was the poster boy of the Attitude Era.

John Cena was only an up-and-comer when Austin left the company, but The Champ would eventually become the face of the PG era for many years.

While The Rock vs. John Cena was billed Once in a Lifetime for their match at WrestleMania 28, it ultimately had a sequel the following year. That may not be the case with Austin and Cena, with both of them making only rare appearances for the company today.

Amidst all the hype surrounding Cena's return to the ring at WrestleMania 39 and his most likely opponent, one can't rule out the possibility of these two having a match.

Honorable Mention: CM Punk vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin

Chances are slim for this match to happen, considering the ongoing black cloud surrounding CM Punk at the moment. Even if he gets a buyout from his AEW contract, it seems highly unlikely that Tony Khan will let him leave the company without some sort of non-compete clause, making it impossible for him to compete during the WrestleMania season.

And yet, with Austin and Punk competing today, it's hard not to put these two names together as a potential match to take place in the future. While Punk's fanbase may have soured recently, this remains a dream match.

#1. The Ring General silences WWE Hall of Famer

GUNTHER is the current Intercontinental Champion.

How wild would it be if Austin's second outing in the squared circle since 2022 return would come in the form of a loss to GUNTHER?

The Intercontinental Champion is one of the best amongst the new crop of talent, and Triple H is high on him, according to wrestling insider WrestleVotes:

"GUNTHER is going to be around for a long time. He's got real potential as a heel, and he's going to be here for 10/12 years," stated WrestleVotes. "He's going to open some shows, he's going to close some shows, but he's just going to be a solid match every night. That's what Hunter sees in him right now."

Even if his first pinfall loss was to Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39, it's still not a bad way to go. GUNTHER vs. Steve Austin is a worthy addition to the match card on The Show of Shows.

Got any names in mind for a potential match vs. Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below!

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes