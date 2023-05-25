7 wrestlers Roman Reigns has never faced in WWE

In his 13 years with WWE, Roman Reigns has wrestled a vast majority of stars to establish himself as the company’s top guy. His victory haul includes the likes of Randy Orton, Braun Strowman, and even The Undertaker. The newly turned 38-year-old is set to complete 1000 days as Universal Champion while WWE tries to build legitimate challengers for him.

Breakthrough NXT stars such as JD McDonagh, Odyssey Jones, Cameron Grimes, and Grayson Waller are yet to share the ring with The Head of the Table. Mainstays such as Riddick Moss, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, and former The Way members Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano haven't had the opportunity to get to the top card.

Apart from them, there are several other prolific competitors that haven't had a match against The Tribal Chief. Here are seven of them.

#7. LA Knight

The self-proclaimed Megastar

While Roman Reigns ran the proceedings on the main roster, LA Knight was the face of NXT for many years. The SmackDown star has redeemed himself from his previous gimmick as Max Dupri back to LA Knight in the past few months.

The talk in the town is that Knight is the leading favorite to win this year's Men's Money in the Bank match. Although the winner is rumored to cash in for the World Heavyweight Championship, WWE could pull off a swerve and let him stay on SmackDown. A contract cash-in on Roman Reigns would be surreal.

#6. Damian Priest

The Archer of Infamy has been in RAW for years

Technically, Roman Reigns did compete against Damian Priest, but it was during a multi-man match at Survivor Series 2019. The latter was eliminated by Randy Orton, while Reigns was the sole survivor from Team SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief has dominated SmackDown, while Priest has been a mainstay of RAW since his main roster debut in 2021. He soon became a part of the major faction, The Judgment Day, and continues dominating the red brand. It remains to be seen when The Judgment Day and The Bloodline finally lock horns on television.

#5. Austin Theory

Mr. Money in the Bank 2022, Austin Theory vs. Roman Reigns was teased on countless occasions. He was adamant to dethrone the long-standing champion by taking him by surprise. Clash at the Castle could’ve been that time, but he got laid out by Tyson Fury. To compound his problems, he ran into Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2022.

The Tribal Chief almost buried Theory during a verbal exchange after Vince McMahon resigned from WWE last July. It was a severe blow to the youngster's momentum. Presently the United States Champion for over 180 days, Austin may get the push to the top card on SmackDown once he gets dethroned.

#4. Karrion Kross

The TollMan was teased to be the next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in mid-2022. He was even believed to be the one to defeat Roman Reigns, except that his feud with Drew McIntyre fell flat, and he was pushed down the ladder.

Once again, the rumor mill has been hit with the news of Karrion Kross vs. Roman Reigns. It is believed to occur in the near future.

#3. Omos

The Nigerian Giant is always a challenge

Now a free agent, Omos could get into a program instantly. The 7ft monster of a man often competes in the Premium Live Events, although in attraction matches, yet it doesn’t negate the fact that WWE has plans for the star. His prestige as a wrestler for the big stages is increasing, so a match against Roman Reigns is seemingly on the horizon.

#2. Solo Sikoa

One of the most dangerous competitors in WWE, Roman Reigns, is lucky to have his cousin Solo Sikoa by his side. The Enforcer has earned his respect by assisting him in multiple high-profile matches. His loyalty to The Bloodline and The Tribal Chief has been utmost.

The latest rumors have decreased the chances of seeing Sikoa turn on The Tribal Chief. Thus, the formidable duo won’t go one-on-one soon. However, their expected showdown could occur once Sikoa gets more backing from the crowd and is able to clash against Reigns.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Gunther will be a sellout for WWE

Gunther has no catchy catchphrase but still compels the WWE Universe to acknowledge him. The Imperium leader is one of the most revered wrestlers in WWE today, thanks to his arsenal of orthodox moves and brilliant execution skills.

The Ring General is rumored to fight Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. Similar to Cody Rhodes, a win against Roman Reigns’ biggest rival will make him a favorite for an Undisputed Title program. He is set to break many records as the reigning Intercontinental Champion for now.

