7 WWE Superstars and who they want to face at WrestleMania 36

Roman Reigns has headlined WrestleMania four times

WWE fans still have another six pay-per-views to look forward to between now and WrestleMania 36, but that has not stopped the Superstars themselves from talking about who they would like to face at “The Showcase of the Immortals” on April 5, 2020.

In previous years, Roman Reigns has often been asked about who he wants to battle it out with in a dream match at WWE’s biggest show of the year. His usual answer – a Shield Triple Threat – is no longer on the cards, so “The Big Dog” recently replied with a different match when asked about the subject again.

As well as Reigns, the likes of Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin have revealed who they want to go one-on-one with in Tampa, Florida, and Hulk Hogan has even gone as far as pitching an idea to Vince McMahon.

In this article, let’s take a look at seven high-profile WWE Superstars to find out who they want to face when WWE visits Raymond James Stadium next year.

#7 Matt Riddle

One of the most outspoken WWE Superstars on the current roster, NXT’s Matt Riddle made headlines earlier in 2019 when he gave a scathing assessment of Goldberg’s abilities as an in-ring performer.

“The Original Bro” has also been very vocal about Brock Lesnar since he joined WWE in August 2018. Unlike Goldberg, however, Riddle enjoys Lesnar’s work, and he explained recently to Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy that his frequent claims about one day retiring “The Beast” are said out of respect.

"NXT has made mention of me wrestling Brock in promos and other things like that, but I've been calling out Brock since I started wrestling. It's such a huge goal. If I get close to that, I'll probably be really successful. If I do it, [I’ll] probably be a legend."

In May 2019, Riddle outright laid down a WrestleMania 36 challenge to Lesnar after reports began circulating that he could return to WWE shortly after his WrestleMania 35 Universal Championship loss to Seth Rollins.

Lesnar did return to WWE, of course, but a match against Riddle at next year’s ‘Mania does not seem very realistic at this stage.

