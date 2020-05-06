Some WWE Superstars have managed to improve their game despite having no fans to work with

After weeks of WWE hosting its shows at the Performance Center behind closed doors, we might finally be getting used to the new dynamics of pro wrestling in the current world. Having said that, no WWE Superstar can deny the importance of having fans in attendance.

Even the biggest of names in history will assert the importance of the WWE Universe and how working well with a crowd can make or break a Superstar's character. However, the company has found itself in uncharted waters in the last couple of months. WWE Superstars haven't had fans to work with but they're still expected to put up a good show.

While some Superstars have visibly suffered because of the same, others have made the most of the dire circumstances and managed to steal the show despite the unavailability of a crowd to cheer or boo them. Let us look at seven such names in WWE right now.

#7 Apollo Crews

Apollo Crews was set to take part in Money in the Bank until an injury ruined his momentum

One of the most severely underused Superstars in the WWE roster, Apollo Crews rose to prominence after moving to the Red brand on the RAW after WrestleMania. He did lose to Aleister Black on the night but looked solid in defeat.

Crews would then go on to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match by beating MVP and that was just the beginning of the good things that were about to come. He pinned the United States Champion Andrade in a six-man tag match the next week and looked set to claim the US title later that night but then a bad landing resulted in him injuring his knee.

Probably the most athletic Superstar in all of WWE right now, Apollo is now out of Money in the Bank and will probably miss a few weeks of TV programming as well. However, in the few appearances that he made on RAW in April, he really shined bright with his in-ring ability and put up some great matches.

Fans started to root for Apollo and felt the anguish when he was sidelined with an injury. We can only hope that the former NXT standout is able to build on this good spell whenever he makes his WWE return.