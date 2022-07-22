7 WWE women who refused to pose for Playboy

A few of WWE's female superstars have posed for Playboy over the past few decades, including Maria Kanellis, Chyna, and Candice Michelle. Some even appeared twice in the magazine, like Torrie Wilson and Sable.

Meanwhile, other WWE women have refused to pose for Playboy despite receiving several offers. Over the past few years, these ladies have discussed why they turned down the offers.

While one revealed that she refused to appear in Playboy because of her husband, another declined the opportunity for the sake of her fans.

Here are seven WWE women who refused to pose for Playboy.

#7. WWE Hall of Famer Lita

Lita retired from in-ring action in 2006

Between 1999 and 2006, Lita was one of the most popular superstars in WWE. While her style was rough around the edges for most of her career, the 47-year-old adopted a more sexy persona after turning heel and aligning with Edge in 2005.

During her time in the company, Lita received several offers to pose for Playboy. Nevertheless, she declined them all. In her autobiography, "Lita: A Less Traveled R.O.A.D. – The Reality of Amy Dumas," the Hall of Famer explained why she did not want to take that step:

"It wasn't because I have any issues about being nude—I felt that doing it might alienate some of my fans. One thing I've always been proud of is that my fans relate to me as a real person, and appearing in Playboy might hurt that connection. I also felt that by appearing in Playboy I'd be thrown into a category with all the other girls that had posed for them. I didn't want to give up my individuality in that way," she wrote.

Lita also disclosed in her book that Vince McMahon put no pressure on her to pose for Playboy. Instead, he informed her that it was entirely her decision:

"Vince meant what he said—there was never any pressure for me to do it. (...) Looking back, it's impossible to know if I was right or wrong not to do it, but I've never regretted my decision," she added.

The former Women's Champion retired from in-ring action in 2006. Since then, she's made sporadic WWE appearances and competed in a few matches. Her final bout came earlier this year at Elimination Chamber when she challenged Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship in a losing effort.

#6. Stacy Keibler

After a short stint in WCW, Stacy Keibler signed with WWE in 2001. She has since become a popular figure. During her five-year run in Vince McMahon's company, the 42-year-old received multiple offers to pose for Playboy. However, she refused.

In an interview with Good Times in 2005, Keibler explained her decision not to appear in the famous magazine:

"I can tell you point blank that they have asked me the last two years to do it, and I've said no. It's just a personal thing. At this point in my life and career it's something I don't want to do," she said. (H/T: Wrestle Zone)

Keibler left WWE and retired from professional wrestling in 2006. The former superstar is now a mother to three children with her husband Jared Pobre.

#5. Melina

Melina refused to pose for Playboy

Despite getting cut from Tough Enough after making it to the final 25 in 2002, Melina eventually joined WWE. She debuted in WWE's then-developmental territory OVW in 2004. About a year later, she made her main roster debut as a member of MNM.

During Melina's seven-year tenure in Vince McMahon's company, she received an offer to pose for Playboy. Nevertheless, the 43-year-old turned them down. In an interview with Periscope in 2018, the former Women's Champion explained why she made that decision:

"I refused Playboy because I wanted to keep from being seen and to only be there for the person that I love," she said. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Since leaving Vince McMahon's company in 2011, Melina has competed in several other promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling. Earlier this year, she made a one-off appearance in WWE, participating in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

#4. Terri Runnels

Terri Runnels turned down Playboy for her daughter

After joining WWE in 1996, Terri Runnels spent nearly eight years in Vince McMahon's company. During that time, the 55-year-old turned down a few offers to pose for Playboy.

In 2018, one of Runnels' followers on Twitter asked her why she did not pose for Playboy. The former Hardcore Champion replied with only two words:

"My daughter!" she wrote.

In another interview, the former WWE Superstar said that she would never pose for Playboy.

Runnels retired from professional wrestling after leaving Vince McMahon's company. Although she hung up her boots nearly 18 years ago, she is still in great shape.

#3. Debra

Debra declined an offer from Playboy because of Stone Cold Steve Austin

Two years after making her WWE debut in 1998, Debra tied the knot with Stone Cold Steve Austin. The 62-year-old later received an offer to pose for Playboy. Nevertheless, she had to turn it down.

In an old interview, the former Women's Champion disclosed that despite her being open to posing for the magazine, her husband did not agree:

"[Did he say no?] yeah, I didn't want to be killed right there on the spot [laughs]. I wanted to so badly, but I knew he would go out. If they would have just called me a year before, before I met him, I would have done it in a second," she said. [6:14 - 6:28]

Debra left Vince McMahon's company in 2002 and retired from professional wrestling.

#2. WWE Hall of Famer Sunny

Sunny refused to pose for Playboy in the mid-1990s

Despite working in Vince McMahon's company for only a few years, Sunny was one of the most popular superstars on the roster during her time. Due to her popularity, she received several offers to pose for Playboy.

In an interview with Off The Record in 1997, the 49-year-old disclosed that she refused to appear in the magazine:

"Playboy called the office about little over a year ago, requested to do a celeberty editorial about 12 pages. They offered of course a certain amount of money. (...) I took about three minutes to turn them down. (...) I couldn't do it. Probably my father would roll over in his grave if I ever did it. My mother would probably, God, she'll never speak to me again. And I think I was raised in a way that some things are still sacred. And it took me about three minutes to decide, 'no, that's not right for me,'" she explained. [9:44 - 10:46]

Over the past few years, Sunny has made a few sporadic appearances in Vince McMahon's company. In 2011, she entered the WWE Hall of Fame.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

In addition to being one of the best female superstars in WWE history, Trish Stratus was also one of the most beautiful women of her generation. Hence, the former fitness model captured the eye of Playboy.

During her six-year run in Vince McMahon's company, Stratus received several offers to pose for Playboy. However, she always declined. In an interview with Off The Record in 2003, the seven-time Women's Champion explained why:

"Many other women have done it, so where is the payoff? I thrive on going out there and doing groundbreaking things. I really like to separate myself from the others. I really try go out there performance-wise, what I do in the ring, my attire, everything I do, I try to really separate myself as much as possible. And, you know, that's, in life you have to do that. You have to stand out," she said. [5:17 - 5:38]

The Diva of the Decade addressed the topic again during another appearance on the show after her retirement in 2006, stating that posing for Playboy was not her style:

"Never my style. Honestly, I wanted people to always remember me as Trish Stratus, the greatest women's wrestler ever. (...) At this point you go 'Trish Stratus, she was that, you know, seven-time WWE Women's Champion, it's never been done' or you can go 'Trish Stratus, oh she was the one in Playboy' you know what I mean?" [4:39 - 5:07]

In the same interview, Stratus said that she would never consider posing for the magazine even after retirement.

Stratus hung up her boots in 2006. She has since made several appearances in WWE. The Diva of the Decade also competed in a few matches. Her last bout came in 2019 when she lost to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam.

