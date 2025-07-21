8 Likely matches for John Cena at Clash in Paris if he loses the Undisputed WWE Championship

John Cena's reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion could be nearing its end if the events during last week's SmackDown are anything to go by. If such a scenario does fit in the bag come SummerSlam, he could still put up blockbuster non-title matches against WWE's top stars or even top talents from partner promotions. As Cena approaches the final months of his farewell tour, every match is expected to be a huge draw, as fans want to be part of wrestling history. This article delves into likely opponents for the wrestling G.O.A.T. at next month's Clash in Paris that could define his final WWE run.#8. A Matt Cardona-John Cena match might happenMatt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder in WWE) may be a long shot, but he could still be John Cena's opponent at Clash in Paris, given their shared history and his recent buzz. For those unaware, Cena name-dropped Cardona during a promo in an episode of SmackDown, sparking speculations that a match between them could be on the horizon.A brief WWE return could see The Deathmatch King confront The G.O.A.T. and have the bout booked as a nostalgic match for the latter's farewell tour.#7. Joe HendryJoe Hendry is another candidate that John Cena could face at Clash in Paris, due to his popularity in both TNA and WWE, thanks to the two promotions' partnership.Hendry has been vocal about having a match against Cena even before the 17-time World Champion's retirement announcement. Back when Joe was still the TNA Champion, Cena posted logos of both WWE and TNA on his Instagram, fueling speculation about a possible match between the two. Such a social media post may be a stretch, but everything can happen in the realm of pro wrestling.#6. SheamusSheamus is also a potential opponent for John Cena at Clash in Paris, given their similar physical styles and intense matches from the past. Both are known for their epic and hard-hitting bouts from 2009 to 2010, as they brawled it out for the WWE Championship at the time.WWE could build this around mutual respect for each other or to see who among them is the tougher superstar. A match against The Great White will certainly give Cena a physical test before riding off into the sunset.#5. GuntherCurrent World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is a strong contender to go toe-to-toe against John Cena at Clash in Paris.Their contrasting wrestling styles are expected to create one brutal, unforgiving, and fan-pleasing match. There is a growing number of fans who want this match to happen, especially with The Ring General's dominating presence and Cena's grit.Provided that Gunther retains his title against CM Punk at SummerSlam, WWE's creative could build a story between them where The Ring General targets Cena's legacy as the industry's G.O.A.T.#4. LA KnightA former United States Champion. (Image credits: wwe.com)LA Knight could capitalize on his growing popularity and be part of John Cena's farewell tour by becoming his opponent at Clash in Paris. Knight and Cena teamed up in 2023 to take on The Bloodline, and given that the 17-time World Champion is now a heel, a star as popular as The Megastar would be a perfect opponent for the veteran. If Cena loses the Undisputed WWE Championship at this year's SummerSlam, a match with Knight will be an interesting one, not to mention elevating his career even further. Their charisma and mic skills are expected to create a fiery buildup, with The Megastar's brash persona crashing head-on with The Last Real Champion's tenured status. #3. Drew McIntyreDrew McIntyre has created beef with a number of top talents in WWE, and he might set his sights on John Cena, which could lead to a match at Clash in Paris. A bout with McIntyre could draw huge reactions in Paris, where the European crowds love him.Similar to the Gunther entry, WWE could cook up an angle around The Scottish Warrior belittling Cena's legacy to boost his own. Both superstars have power-based wrestling styles that would deliver a banger of a match.#2. AJ Styles View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnother strong candidate to face John Cena at Clash in Paris is AJ Styles. Their 2016-2017 rivalry produced some of WWE's most epic matches, and Styles' massive popularity in France, as witnessed during last year's Backlash, makes this an awesome fit.Styles is heavily favored to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship from Dominik Mysterio at this year's SummerSlam, setting up Cena to chase the one title he has yet to win for that Grand Slam.#1. Seth Rollins at Clash in Paris?The Visionary. (Image credits: wwe.com)Seth Rollins is indeed a prime candidate to face John Cena at Clash in Paris due to their recent encounter at Night of Champions.Rollins may have contributed to Cena's heel turn during their encounter at this year's Elimination Chamber. Further, his aforementioned interference at Night of Champions could set up a potential feud with John Cena, especially if The Visionary's injury is a work to build suspense.Cena could seek revenge after what Rollins did to him, as this will, without a doubt, be a high-energy showdown between two decorated Superstars.