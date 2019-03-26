8 Shocking Things that could happen at WrestleMania 35

WrestleMania 35 poster featuring many WWE Superstars. Lars Sullivan could win Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

WrestleMania 35 is set to take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in two weeks. The match-card seems to be almost ready with ten matches on the card currently. More matches are expected to be added to the card as we get closer to the event.

We all know that WrestleMania always consists of many shocking moments. Last year at WrestleMania 34, Shinsuke Nakamura turned heel after losing his WWE Title match against AJ Styles. At WrestleMania 33, The Hardy Boyz returned to WWE and became the new Raw Tag Team Champions after winning a Fatal 4-Way Ladder match.

The same way we can expect many shocking moments at this year's WrestleMania, so here are eight shocking things that could happen at WrestleMania 35...

#8 Lars Sullivan eliminates Braun Strowman to win Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale

Lars Sullivan was rumored to debut two months ago and he was expected to face John Cena at WrestleMania 35. But, Sullivan suffered an anxiety attack which scrapped all the plans for him and now he is recovering.

He could recover by the time we reach to the Show of Shows, and could possibly compete in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Already, Braun Strowman has announced himself for the Battle Royal, and he is a strong contender to win it.

It would be quite shocking if Sullivan eliminates Strowman last and wins the trophy, beginning a feud between both the monsters.

#7 Dean Ambrose costs Roman Reigns his match against Drew McIntyre

Dean Ambrose hitting a dirty deeds on Roman Reigns.

Drew McIntyre is rumored to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35. Last week on Raw, McIntyre challenged Reigns to a match at the Show of Shows after attacking him brutally one week prior. Reigns will definitely accept the challenge this week on Raw.

This match could possibly steal the show because both Reigns and McIntyre are hard-hitting competitors. But the outcome of this match seems a mystery because both men can't afford to lose. As Reigns will be having his first singles match since recovering from leukemia and McIntyre is slowly rising to the main event picture.

Dean Ambrose is still leaving WWE after April, so he could possibly cost Reigns his match which will protect him from losing clean as well as give a huge win to McIntyre.

