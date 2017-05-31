8 technical wrestlers who have no 5-star matches

There have been several star names who haven't received a five-star rating in wrestling.

31 May 2017

Dave Meltzer has been a wrestling journalist for many decades now, with a lot of superstars and dirt sheets alike taking his word as being sacred. Some fans, however, prefer to see things from the other side of the coin and believe that there’s a certain favouritism from Big Dave when it comes to matches of the Japanese persuasion.

Whichever category you fall into there’s no denying that he’s done a lot for the business of professional wrestling, even if the criteria for his selections do seem a bit backwards. Nonetheless, big time stars like Bret Hart have noted that they felt incredibly honoured when someone like Meltzer awarded them with the five-star rating.

We take a look at some top names within the industry that haven’t actually received a five-star rank up to this point in their careers. Of course, some of them have come incredibly close, and many will believe that they’ve actually had numerous five-star classics, but in the official sense, they’ve been left on the outside looking in.

So with all of that being said, here are eight technical wrestlers who have no 5-star matches.

#1 Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan is one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step foot inside of the squared circle, and there aren’t too many fans who will question that statement. Both in terms of in-ring abilities and character work, Bryan is up there with the best of the best in this business – and yet, he falls short when it comes to Meltzer’s highest form of praise.

Bryan has picked up several 4.75 ranked bouts, but none that have been able to tip over into that next elite level. These matches in question include wars against Nigel McGuinness, KENTA and other Japanese stars, with none of his efforts in WWE coming close to reaching the pinnacle. Sorry about that, smarks.