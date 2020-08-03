8 WWE Superstars who persevered through in-match injuries

WWE Superstars are known to be the toughest performers in the business, going through years of training and hard work to ensure that they perform every move in the ring to perfection.

However, a botched move or a bad spot can lead to WWE Superstars sustaining injuries, something that is inevitable in any type of sport. However, the nature of combat sports is such that injuries can wear a performer down prematurely or even bring their careers to an end.

Over the years, we’ve seen several WWE Superstars get injured mid-match and the officials had to call the match off to protect the performers from further damage. However, some WWE Superstars have chosen to finish their matches despite their injuries.

Such Superstars deserve recognition as they’ve shown that they are thorough professionals and want to put WWE and the business before their health and well-being.

In this article, we will look at eight such WWE Superstars who persevered through in-match injuries to ensure that the matches reached their conclusion.

#8 Triple H

Triple H has had his fair share of injuries during his in-ring career

The 2000s belonged to Triple H as he was seen as the face of WWE during the time and was heavily pushed by the company. In 2001, Triple H was part of a tag team along with Stone Cold Steve Austin, and the two men became crowd-favorites thanks to their success.

Known as The Two-Man Power Trip, the two Superstars won the WWE Tag Team Championships in 2001, but an injury led to their break-up.

During a match in May 2001 against Chris Benoit and Chris Jericho, Triple H suffered a legitimate and career-threatening injury when he misstepped, causing him to suffer a tear in his left quadriceps.

Even though Triple H knew that he had torn his quadriceps and couldn’t put weight on his left leg, he continued to compete. He even allowed Jericho to lock him in the Walls of Jericho despite the injury.

The Cerebral Assasin went on to complete the match that saw him hit Stone Cold with a sledgehammer by mistake and allow his rivals to pick up the victory. The injury put him on the shelf for about eight months.

This wasn't the only injury Triple H braved through during a WWE match

While Triple H braved through that injury during his prime, he once again showed why he’s a top performer in WWE as he worked through a torn pectoral muscle in a big match in Saudi Arabia.

Surgery in the AM...

...makes you stronger. pic.twitter.com/7jB0YS4Ykf — Triple H (@TripleH) November 6, 2018

Shawn Michaels returned to the ring to reform D-Generation X for just one night in November 2018 to take on The Brothers of Destruction (Kane and The Undertaker) in a match of a lifetime. Nearing the age of 50, Triple H suffered a torn pectoral muscle during the match but continued to fight and brought it to its conclusion.