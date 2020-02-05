8 WWE Superstars who will win gold in 2020

The Scottish Psychopath

One of the most exciting things in wrestling is when a new star wins a major title. Sometimes it's exciting due to that star's previous potential or the fact that he or she dethrones a longstanding Champion. When those newer stars win titles, it shows a bit a faith from management, and for some, a portend that more could be coming in their wrestling future.

The Intercontinental, United States and both sets of Tag Team Championships changed hands more than five times each last year. With over 20 title changes in one calendar year, that means that several Superstars, both veterans and those newer to the main roster, will likely capture a title at some point in 2020.

Andrade and Buddy Murphy both recently won their first titles as members of the main roster. While Andrade took the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio, Murphy took immediate advantage of joining Seth Rollins' new faction. He and Rollins wrested the RAW Tag Team titles away from the Viking Raiders. Braun Strowman also won his first-ever singles title on the main roster by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura for the IC title on the latest SmackDown episode.

So who else is destined to carry a title at some point this year? Here are eight Superstars who will win gold in WWE at some point in 2020. This omits NXT and its titles and primarily features those on both RAW and SmackDown. The 24/7 title isn't included here either due to it's constant changes.

#8 Aleister Black

The Dutch Destroyer

Both Ricochet and Murphy joined the main roster in 2019 and won titles. Neither was a former NXT Champion. Aleister Black was a former NXT Champ but has been brought along slowly during his early time on both RAW and SmackDown. While he is more than worthy of winning a title already, he has still been a part of mid-card feuds and squash matches.

An interesting rumor surfaced following the Royal Rumble claiming that at one point, Black was slated to not only win the Rumble but challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. Even though McIntyre won instead, that's a huge potential sign of faith from the management that Black could be a big player in the near future.

He may have lost out on a huge star-making moment but that's not to say that he can't pick up some other gold. Black is clearly going to be a key player on RAW going forward, so he could easily pick up the United States Championship at some point in 2020. It could be a precursor to a bigger run atop RAW, so I think Black adds a US Championship to his trophy case this year.

