9 Bold predictions that could happen in WWE this year

Daniel Wood FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020 IST

2020 could be a huge year for WWE

WWE is only a week into 2020 and already a lot has happened. Lana and Bobby Lashley got married, Liv Morgan, Sheamus, John Morrison, The Big Show, and The Usos all returned and Brock Lesnar is entering the Royal Rumble despite already being WWE Champion.

But, there are still 51 weeks of 2020 to go and I'm sure WWE has many, many more surprises up their sleeves before we start reigning in the new year again. This is especially the case with WWE's big moves to FOX and USA in the United States and BT Sports in the UK and the extra money that has brought them.

But what could be the biggest surprises WWE has planned this year? Well, I'm not usually a betting man, but I'd like to offer my suggestions for major surprises and shocks that could happen in 2020. I'll even go as far as to say that I'd be majorly surprised and shocked if at least half of these don't happen this year!

#9. Edge to wrestle again

Edge spears Elias

Ever since Edge hit that fateful Spear on Elias at SummerSlam in 2019 the rumor mill has been churning regarding a return to the ring for the 'Rated-R Superstar,' and it certainly hasn't shown any signs of letting up in 2020.

Not only has Edge pulled out of doing his podcast with fellow former WWE Superstar Christian, which could be an attempt to free up time for wrestling again, but Edge has also said in an interview that he felt like he could 'wrestle again tomorrow' and has been working out.

Then there's the fact that he has been spotted visiting WWE doctors recently and the even more recent news that Edge has been backstage at several WWE events and the on-off rumors that suggest he's been cleared to the return to the ring that he's been forced to publicly deny twice.

With all of the signs pointing towards it, despite Edge's own protestations that he isn't returning to the ring, I fully expect the former World Champion to wrestle at least one match before 2020 is over. If I had to guess, I'd say either at WrestleMania or one of the two Saudi Arabia shows.

