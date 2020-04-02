9 WWE couples who weren't together in real life

We've seen plenty of iconic couples on-screen who were dating or married in real life

This list takes a look at the fabricated romances of WWE that never happened outside the ring

Lana and Bobby Lashley

On-screen alliances are common and relationships in wrestling are nothing new. While WWE has historically put real-life couples together on-screen, there have been numerous instances where WWE paired two Superstars together even though they weren't dating, engaged, or married in real life.

This list highlights those couples who had a run on-screen - and whether it was memorable or not, many of them weren't together in real life. Let's take a look at nine such instances.

#9. AJ Lee-Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler and AJ Lee

Dolph Ziggler had a whirlwind of a year in 2013, but the end of 2012 saw him form a new alliance and a new relationship. He won the Money in the Bank briefcase that year and was involved with Vickie Guerrero.

While Ziggler was on the other side, AJ Lee helped him retain the Money in the Bank briefcase in a match against John Cena at TLC 2012. Soon after, the debuting Big E (Langston) confirmed that the two were an item on-screen.

The alliance would prove to be a helpful one for all of them and though Ziggler and Big E failed to capture the WWE Tag Team Championships from Kane and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 29, Ziggler would have arguably the greatest moment of his career one night after on RAW when he cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase on Alberto Del Rio to become World Heavyweight Champion.

A concussion and Del Rio's lack of popularity would lead to the title changing hands and a double turn a couple of months later, while Ziggler ended the on-screen relationship In July of 2013. They were never together backstage and the alliance was widely regarded as a mistake by many who felt that Lee should have had her own spotlight in the Divas division.

