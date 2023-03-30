9 WWE Superstars who will miss WrestleMania 39 due to injury

WWE WrestleMania 39 will take place this weekend at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. There are several huge matches planned for the show that the WWE Universe has been waiting months for. Cody Rhodes has the opportunity to finish his story and put an end to Roman's dominant reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the main event.

John Cena will be returning to the ring to challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship to begin WrestleMania weekend. There is so much excitement surrounding the premium live event this weekend and both nights are packed with matches that fans are looking forward to. Unfortunately, several popular superstars will miss The Show of Shows due to injury.

Listed below are 9 superstars that will miss this year's WWE WrestleMania as a result of an injury.

#9. Tommaso Ciampa will miss WWE WrestleMania 39

Tommaso Ciampa was a legend in NXT but was still in the process of finding his way on the main roster when he suffered a torn hip labrum in September. Ciampa debuted on the main roster as The Miz's sidekick, which was a far cry from his legendary heel character as NXT Champion. There have been rumors of a DIY reunion shortly and it will be interesting to see if that comes true after WrestleMania.

#8. Robert Roode

Robert Roode

Robert Roode has not competed in a match since losing to Omos on June 25, 2022, at a WWE Live Event. The Glorious One was on a substantial losing streak before he stepped away due to neck issues. As of now, it is unknown when Roode will be able to return to the ring, but he will be welcomed back by the WWE Universe whenever he is cleared.

#7. Kofi Kingston













Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Title at WrestleMania 35 is one of the best moments in the company's history.

Kofi Kingston had one of the best WrestleMania moments of all time when he defeated Daniel Bryan to become the WWE Champion. Kingston was going after the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown before he suffered an ankle injury on March 3rd during a brawl on the blue brand. The unfortunate timing of the injury means that the 41-year-old will likely be out of action for this year's WrestleMania in Los Angeles.

#6. Big E





Big E is the 'Babyface of the Year'!

Big E suffered a broken neck last March during a match on SmackDown. Ridge Holland hit him with an overhead Suplex outside the ring and the former WWE Champion came down hard on his head. Thankfully, Big E was able to avoid surgery and looks to be in phenomenal shape. The big man's infectious energy is sorely missed on WWE television and everyone is hopeful that he will return soon. Heading into WrestleMania 39, Xavier Woods is the only healthy member of The New Day available to compete.

#5. R-Truth

R-Truth went down to NXT for a rivalry with Grayson Waller and unfortunately wound up with a torn quad. The injury happened on the November 1, 2022, edition of NXT. R-Truth attempted a dive outside the ring but landed wrong and had to be helped to the back. The WWE Universe will welcome R-Truth's ridiculous antics back with open arms when the 51-year-old can return.

#4. Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt captivated the wrestling world last year and his return at Extreme Rules 2022 was one for the ages. Unfortunately, the magic kind of died there and Wyatt has been floundering ever since. The Eater of Worlds was supposed to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania but the match has seemingly been canceled due to health concerns for Bray Wyatt. It is unknown what those health issues are, nor if Bray will wind up being a part of WrestleMania anyway. As of now, he's not booked for a match this weekend.

#3. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss recently disclosed on social media that she underwent treatment for skin cancer and it seems unlikely that she will appear at this year's WrestleMania in Los Angeles. Bliss hasn't appeared on television since her loss to Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble in January. It will be interesting to see if the former RAW Women's Champion can reinvent herself once again following WrestleMania 39.

#2. AJ Styles

At a Live Event, an 'X' was thrown mid-match as AJ Styles possibly injured his leg/ankle.

AJ Styles and The O.C. were in the middle of a feud with The Judgment Day when The Phenomenal One went down at the end of 2022. Styles broke his ankle during a WWE Live Event on December 29th and will be unable to compete for some time. Since his injury, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have rarely been featured on television, and Mia Yim was just pinned by Chelsea Green on RAW. The leader of The O.C.'s absence has been felt on the red brand and he will likely be forced to miss this year's WrestleMania.

#1. Randy Orton



It is uncertain what the role of The Viper would be, but he has been in talks.

Randy Orton hasn't competed in a match since the May 20, 2022 edition of SmackDown. He and Riddle lost to The Usos in a Tag Team Title Unification match. Jimmy and Jey have been dominant ever since and are set to defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens this weekend.

Matt Riddle has had his own issues as of late and it is unknown if an RK-Bro reunion is an option in the immediate future. Orton is rumored to be returning soon and the 42-year-old could be itching to get back into the main event scene after spending so much time on the shelf.

