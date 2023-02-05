A WrestleMania favor, a truce at Elimination Chamber  - 5 scenarios that would allow Sami Zayn back in The Bloodline

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn's time as a part of The Bloodline came to a sad end at WWE Royal Rumble. Roman Reigns instructed The Honorary Uce to be by his side the entire night, and Zayn was ringside when he defended the undisputed world title against Kevin Owens in the main event.

Owens stuck true to his word and gave The Tribal Chief everything he had, but in the end, it was not enough. Reigns connected with his third Spear of the match to put The Prizefighter down for good. After the match, The Bloodline beat Owens down as Zayn watched on. The Tribal Chief insisted that the former Honorary Uce join in on the attack, but he opted to hit Roman with a steel chair instead. The Bloodline then beat Sami Zayn down as Jey Uso refused to participate.

Despite his unceremonious exit from the group, Reigns will miss Zayn's presence as the latter was an astute tactician and helped the stable in several ways. This could eventually lead to a situation where Zayn is let into The Bloodline.

Listed below are five scenarios that would allow Sami Zayn back in The Bloodline.

#5. Sami Zayn could apologize to Roman Reigns to get back into The Bloodline

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Incredible.



#SmackDown THAT POP FOR SAMI ZAYN JUMPING ROMAN REIGNS!!!Incredible. THAT POP FOR SAMI ZAYN JUMPING ROMAN REIGNS!!! 🔥🔥🔥Incredible. #SmackDown https://t.co/AMmTaPfOth

Sami Zayn got a small measure of revenge on Roman Reigns this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown. He attacked Roman Reigns during his promo at the end of the show, but Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso quickly made the save. Jimmy and Solo spent the night searching for Jey Uso but could not find the disgruntled Bloodline member.

Reigns agreed to defend the championship against The former Honorary Uce at Elimination Chamber in Zayn's hometown of Montreal. If Zayn ever wants to return to The Bloodline, one of his only options is to publicly apologize to The Tribal Chief and suggest that the title match at Elimination Chamber be canceled.

#4. He could forfeit at Elimination Chamber as a truce offering to The Bloodline

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Sami Zayn put so much passion into that segment last night. He’s definitely main event material Sami Zayn put so much passion into that segment last night. He’s definitely main event material 🔥https://t.co/mYVAz6D0kG

The WWE Universe desperately wants to see Sami Zayn pull off the impossible at Elimination Chamber and finally dethrone The Tribal Chief. However, the odds may be more likely that The Tribal Chief's vision for the match will come true and Zayn loses with his family in the crowd.

Zayn may be weary of being on the receiving end of another one of The Bloodline's beatdowns and simply decide to stay home on February 18. As a result, Roman Reigns can have the Elimination Chamber off and begin preparing for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

#3. Sami Zayn offers to replace Jey Uso next week in the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match

Braun Strowman and Ricochet defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in the finals of the SmackDown Tag Team tournament this past Friday night. The Usos may be at their weakest heading into the title match next week as Jey's issues with The Bloodline remain unresolved.

If Jey Uso is still nowhere to be found next Friday, Sami Zayn could offer to replace him in the match. Sami may even be able to get a meeting with The Tribal Chief in his locker room if he guides The Usos to victory over Ricochet and Braun Strowman next Friday on SmackDown.

#2. Sami earns Roman Reigns' respect at WWE Elimination Chamber

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

Sami Zayn will go 1-on-1 with the Head of the Table, Roman Reigns in the Elimination Chamber.

#WWE #SamiaZayn #RomanReigns It's official!Sami Zayn will go 1-on-1 with the Head of the Table, Roman Reigns in the Elimination Chamber. It's official!Sami Zayn will go 1-on-1 with the Head of the Table, Roman Reigns in the Elimination Chamber.#WWE #SamiaZayn #RomanReigns https://t.co/efmgFA0d7I

Roman Reigns seemed pretty confident that he was going to embarrass Sami Zayn in front of his family at Elimination Chamber. He could enter the match with an inflated ego and be humbled by The Great Liberator.

Zayn could give Reigns a much tougher challenge than he anticipated and earn his respect on February 18. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion may be tempted to offer Zayn a handshake if he is able to kick out of a Spear or two during their match.

Even Reigns knows that The Bloodline is stronger with The Honorary Uce on board.

#1. Sami Zayn could attack Cody Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania 39 as a favor to Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns wanted to talk about Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes this past Friday on SmackDown, but the crowd wouldn't let him.

The WWE Universe kept chanting for Sami, and Reigns had to address it. If The Tribal Chief defeats Zayn convincingly at Elimination Chamber, the former Honorary Uce could offer Reigns a deal to get back into the group.

Sami Zayn could attack Cody Rhodes on the road to WrestleMania and weaken The Tribal Chief's opponent. Roman Reigns may decide that all is forgiven if Sami helps him remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and defeat The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 39.

Do you think Sami Zayn will ever get back into The Bloodline? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : Do you think Sami Zayn will ever return to The Bloodine? Yes No 0 votes