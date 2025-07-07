Adam Pearce to ban Seth Rollins' faction; Judgment Day member's return from injury? 5 Things the WWE RAW GM can announce on this Monday's show

This week's WWE RAW is the go-home episode for Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution. A lot of the show will focus on the final build to the upcoming weekend, with new matches, stipulations, and superstars being added.

Adam Pearce could play a huge role in all of that, as he could make some blockbuster announcements. One of them is dependent on a real-life situation, but it would make a lot of sense. So, what will the WWE RAW general manager decide for the likes of Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, The Judgment Day, and others this week?

Let's get right into it. Here are five things Pearce can announce on this Monday's episode of WWE RAW.

#1. Seth Rollins' faction is forced to stay back during WWE RAW

Seth Rollins and his group will play a huge role on WWE RAW. All three members are in action, with Adam Pearce personally announcing some of the matches. Bron Breakker will face Sami Zayn, while Bronson Reed is set to take on Jey Uso. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins vs. Penta has also been confirmed for the show.

It would be in Pearce's best interests to ensure all three matches are given time to breathe and have relatively clean finishes. So, as a result, he could decide to ban Rollins' faction from appearing at ringside for all three matches, with only the member in action allowed to come out.

This can lead to some interesting backstage content involving Paul Heyman and his boys. Meanwhile, surprise appearances from CM Punk and LA Knight could spice up their respective programs with The Visionary.

#2. Stipulation for Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event

Speaking of LA Knight and Seth Rollins, their upcoming match could devolve into chaos. The two fought in the stands last week on WWE RAW, providing Adam Pearce with the opportunity to make it a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

Image via WWE.com

Interference would be legal here, allowing Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and CM Punk to get involved. It might make Rollins and Knight's match at Saturday Night's Main Event a lot more fun. Perhaps, Roman Reigns could return, too, resuming his feud with The Visionary.

#3. Natalya and Maxxine Dupri are chosen for the Evolution Tag Team Title match

Last week on WWE RAW. Adam Pearce announced a fatal four-way match for the Women's Tag Team Championship at Evolution. One team from each brand will challenge Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the titles.

There was a qualifying match on SmackDown, but Pearce doesn't need to go through that trouble on WWE RAW. The red brand's female tag team division lacks depth, so expect a backstage announcement that Natalya and Maxxine Dupri will be added to the title match at Evolution. They have quietly been establishing themselves as a duo over the past few weeks.

#4. The main event of Evolution 2025 is announced on WWE RAW

Image via WWE.com

Sticking with Evolution 2025, Adam Pearce could confirm what most people expect will be the main event of the show. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. It's the biggest match at Evolution and has the highest ceiling in terms of quality.

While the build may have been questionable, Ripley and SKY are worthy headliners. Tiffany Stratton vs. Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley could be considered for the spot, but the Women's World Title match is the most likely main event. They just need an engaging go-home segment on WWE RAW.

#5. Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles at Saturday Night's Main Event

This would only work if Dominik Mysterio has recovered from his rib injury. It was reported to be a short-term issue, so there's a chance he is ready to defend his Intercontinental Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Expand Tweet

If that is the case, Adam Pearce needs to book him against AJ Styles on this weekend's show. The two have been keeping their feud going on WWE RAW, even with Dirty Dom not cleared to wrestle. Pearce did say The Phenomenal One was next in line for an IC Title shot, so why not give it to him in his home state of Georgia?

This would be the best case scenario, with a hot crowd cheering Styles on against Mysterio. It remains to be seen, though, if it will happen.

