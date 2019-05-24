AEW News: First photo of Double Or Nothing entrance stage revealed

Double Or Nothing

What's the story?

A photo has recently surfaced online, which shows a sneak peek at AEW's "Double Or Nothing" entrance stage.

The show is being held at The MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In case you didn't know...

All Elite Wrestling is all set to take the pro-wrestling world by storm, with its first show ever, "Double Or Nothing".

The promotion came to light this year when it bagged some of the biggest Superstars in professional wrestling today. The company is backed by a billionaire named Tony Khan, with Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks taking the helm.

As time passed, Kenny Omega joined the organization, but what made more noise was the signing of former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho, who called it "the best deal of his life". Days later, Jericho stated that Vince McMahon had banned him from WWE. The promotion of AEW's first show included a huge brawl breaking out at an indie event after Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho invaded the show.

Recently, AEW bagged a TV deal with TNT, and several wrestling personalities shared their opinions on it. WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts revealed a department where WWE had an advantage over AEW, while another stated that they will never be able to catch up with Vince McMahon's promotion. Popular NXT Superstar Matt Riddle seemed genuinely excited about AEW's arrival.

The heart of the matter

The Double Or Nothing entrance stage

A picture is making the rounds on social media, and shows a sneak peek at the entrance stage construction of "Double Or Nothing". The set boasts two large digital screens on both sides, with a Double Or Nothing" logo sitting in the middle. The ramp is considerably short, while the ring appears to be still under construction.

What's next?

Double Or Nothing will be headlined by Chris Jericho vs Kenny Omega, and also features Dustin Rhodes vs Cody Rhodes.

