All 59 WWE Superstars/teams from the 2016 Draft: What are they doing in 2020?

The July 19, 2016 episode of WWE SmackDown featured the first WWE Draft in five years.

A total of 59 Superstars and tag teams were drafted that night, including the following six call-ups from NXT: Alexa Bliss, American Alpha, Carmella, Finn Balor, Mojo Rawley, and Nia Jax.

Unlike the 2019 Draft and the post-WrestleMania Superstar Shake-Ups that took place from 2017-2019, the 2016 Draft essentially listed every Superstar on the roster from most wanted (draft pick #1) to least wanted (draft pick #59).

With the 2020 Draft on the horizon, let’s take a look back at every Superstar and tag team from the 2016 Draft to find out what they are doing now.

#59 Carmella (WWE SmackDown)

Carmella has remained with WWE since the 2016 Draft. She recently turned heel again after revealing herself to be the mystery woman behind the “Untouchable” promos on SmackDown.

#58 Curtis Axel (WWE RAW)

The highlight of Curtis Axel’s last four years came when he won the RAW Tag Team titles with fellow B-Team member Bo Dallas. Axel received his release from WWE in April 2020.

#57 Mojo Rawley (WWE SmackDown)

Mojo Rawley is still part of the WWE roster in 2020. He co-hosted WrestleMania 36 alongside his best friend, NFL star Rob Gronkowski, but he has not competed in a WWE match since June.

#56 Dana Brooke (WWE RAW)

Dana Brooke recently joined forces with Mandy Rose on RAW. It is unknown whether their partnership is permanent or whether the alliance is only a short-term storyline.

#55 Erick Rowan (WWE SmackDown)

Erick Rowan was one of many Superstars who received their release as a cost-cutting measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now known as Erick Redbeard, the former Wyatt Family member has not yet signed with any company but he has made it clear that he plans to remain in the wrestling business.

#54 Alicia Fox (WWE RAW)

In October 2019, Alicia Fox’s WWE Superstar profile was moved to the alumni section of the company’s website. Fox has not publicly spoken about her relationship with WWE, so it is unclear whether she will ever return.

#53 The Vaudevillains (WWE SmackDown)

Simon Gotch received his release from WWE in April 2017, while Aiden English was let go by the company in April 2020. Gotch has competed for various promotions over the last few years, including MLW and ROH. English, now known as Drama King Matthew Rehwoldt, recently began working on independent shows.

#52 The Shining Stars (WWE RAW)

After a lengthy absence from WWE television, The Shining Stars (aka Epico Colon and Primo Colon) were released by WWE in April 2020. They spent most of 2019 working for the World Wrestling Council (WWC), a Puerto Rican promotion run by Carlos Colon (Epico’s uncle and Primo’s father).

#51 Eva Marie (WWE SmackDown)

Eva Marie received her release from WWE in August 2017. Although she has appeared in movies and TV shows over the last three years, the former Total Divas cast member recently stated that she is open to returning to the company.