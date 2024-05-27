Becky Lynch to leave WWE, former world champ to join Uncle Howdy - 5 Bold predictions ahead of Clash at the Castle 2024

WWE's momentum is rolling on after a solid month of RAW and SmackDown. The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments added some stakes to the show ahead of the namesake Premium Live Event.

Looking forward, June looks to be a promising month for WWE. Clash at the Castle will emanate from Glasgow, Scotland, as the road to SummerSlam continues. Expect things to get even bigger with a couple of returns and twists. And potentially an unfortunate departure, too.

So, with that in mind, here are five bold predictions for WWE for the next three weeks.

#5. Becky Lynch leaves WWE following RAW

As of this writing, Becky Lynch is yet to re-sign with WWE. Her contract will expire in the coming week, leaving things uncertain for now. Various factors point towards an exit, especially after The Man dropped the Women's World Championship to Liv Morgan on Saturday.

Having seen and done it all in WWE, Lynch has been going at it with a relentless schedule. The seven-time Women's Champion may decide to spend some more time with her daughter Roux during an extended break from the ring.

Becky Lynch's rematch against Morgan on RAW could be her final match for now. However, this isn't to say she won't return later under different terms. But, for now, Monday could spell the end of Big Time Becks in WWE.

#4. A rematch between Randy Orton and Gunther is announced

The King of the Ring final between Gunther and Randy Orton ended in controversy. The Ring General may have had his hand raised, but The Viper's shoulders weren't pinned to the mat. Triple H addressed this after the show as well, even teasing a rematch between the two.

If Orton is healthy to wrestle, he will want another crack at Gunther. So, expect Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce to agree to a rematch for the crown in Glasgow. Gunther vs. Randy Orton II, with a clean finish, would make Clash at the Castle an even bigger deal than it already is.

#3. Chad Gable kicks Otis out of Alpha Academy

Chad Gable slaps Otis on WWE RAW

He didn't get pinned, but Chad Gable failed to become Intercontinental Champion at King and Queen of the Ring. This was because of Otis, whose hesitation caused him to clothesline his "coach" instead of Sami Zayn.

As a result, Gable may kick him out of The Alpha Academy. He could do the same to Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri, both of whom haven't shown any improvement in his eyes. As for their replacements, Chad Gable can introduce them at the most opportune time.

Zayn needs to defend his Intercontinental Title against the Olympian one more time, likely at Clash at the Castle. If that happens, The Creed Brothers could help Gable finally win the belt. Ivy Nile can join them, too.

#2. Alexa Bliss is revealed to be a part of Uncle Howdy's faction

Uncle Howdy is coming. The only question now is when.

With the highly-anticipated return not happening at King and Queen of the Ring, it could possibly happen at Clash at the Castle. However, before that, we will have three weeks' worth of QR codes to decipher. The members of the Wyatt 6 faction are slowly being unturned.

Not among the rumored names, Alexa Bliss may yet be a part of it. She has been close to Bray Wyatt, and her last WWE appearance hinted at a storyline with Uncle Howdy. The five-time Women's Champion would be a great fit and could subtly be revealed to be a part of the rumored Wyatt 6 faction.

#1. Cody Rhodes resumes his feud with The Bloodline

Who's next for the WWE Champion?

Now that his feud with Logan Paul is over, there isn't a clear opponent for Cody Rhodes. Perhaps, it's time for the "new" Tribal Chief to try and right Roman Reigns' wrongs. Solo Sikoa ideally should be targeting The American Nightmare so he can bring the Undisputed WWE Championship back to The Bloodline.

Fortunately for Rhodes, though, he would have a backup. Kevin Owens returned on last week's SmackDown with no intentions of backing down from The Bloodline. The two of them can join forces, with Randy Orton also in the fray if he doesn't have a rematch with Gunther.

Expect a six-man tag team match to play out, with the three babyfaces taking on Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. This would lead to a singles match between Cody Rhodes and the former Enforcer, possibly at Clash at the Castle.

Following The American Nightmare's likely win, Solo can move into a summer program with Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, Rhodes could defend his WWE Title against either Kevin Owens or Randy Orton next.

