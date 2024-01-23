Best and Worst of RAW (January 22, 2024): CM Punk throws shade; WWE star threatens Seth Rollins and more

The 1600th episode of WWE RAW before Royal Rumble gripped the wrestling world with intensity. From additions to the classic men's and women's Royal Rumble matches to mega WrestleMania feuds being teased, the red brand elevated the hype.

Let's take a look at the best and worst from the RAW before the 2024 Royal Rumble:

#3. Best: Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre's hellish bout

The Archer of Infamy and The Scottish Warrior had a lot to prove to each other in the main event. Their clash stemmed from Drew McIntyre's rage towards Damian Priest for attempting to cash in his MITB contract on the World Heavyweight Champion. It is common knowledge that McIntyre had his eye on that particular title and was furious at the multiple interruptions at the hands of The Judgment Day member.

The two heavyweights came to vicious blows in the main event, not holding anything back. They even brawled outside the ring, with Priest hitting McIntyre head-first into the post before smashing him on the announcer's table. The match was disrupted by R-Truth, who, in his attempt to aid Priest, ended up costing him instead.

It would be interesting to see if their story continues as a foundational rivalry of this magnitude could be apt for a stage like WrestleMania.

#2. Worst: DIY's bland save on RAW

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano reunited on the main roster a few months ago, re-introducing fans to DIY. The duo is popular during their NXT run. However, things took a sideline when both were pushed to RAW as singles competitors.

Fast forward to 2024, and DIY is headed for a tag team title push. They hinted it when Ciampa initially defeated Finn Balor in a singles match, which led to a tag team bout a week later. Since then, The Judgment Day has been on their radar.

This week on RAW, Dominik Mysterio went up against The Miz with Finn Balor and JD McDonagh ringside. As per usual, the faction took advantage of the numbers game, and pounced on The Miz after the match. This led to Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano running out to save the former WWE Champion.

However, the response they garnered from fans was not one expected when a face or a hero comes in to save the day. They might be impressive wrestlers in the ring, it might be a while before they can win WWE fans over.

#2. Best: New Day's feud with Imperium

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are known for their comical gimmicks and ability to leave fans in fits of laughter. Current events have forced them to take a darker and more serious turn.

Shortly after Seth Rollins' announcement of his injury, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci were attacked ringside. Their opponents, the New Day, had enough of their antics in recent weeks and were up for a quest for revenge.

On RAW, their tag team collision ended in a double countout as all four men refused to stop their brawl and get back into the ring. They continued their fight until Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods smashed their opponents through tables.

The former tag team champions left an impressionable statement on their rivals and the wrestling world.

#1. Worst: Seth Rollins' injury announcement; Gunther putting the World Heavyweight Champion on notice

Seth Rollins' title match with Jinder Mahal last week left fans in dismay. He was visibly limping post the match, which was later confirmed by WWE.

This week, The Visionary kicked off RAW to address the severity of the situation and the potential recovery duration. In a teary-eyed segment, Rollins cited that the nature of his injury required him to be out in-ring action for three to four months. After his addressal, Gunther walked out with his fellow Imperium members.

He confronted the 'workhorse champion,' applauding his efforts, and proceeded to announce his participation in the Royal Rumble. He added details on his plan to win the 30-man Rumble match and challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. This immediately ignited a response from the RAW champion, who proclaimed that he would not let anything get in his way of defending the title at The Show of Shows.

This draws a blurred line between reality and storyline. If Seth Rollins is unable to perform and is in dire need of rehab for a speedy recovery, it will be a while till he gets a green signal to compete again. On the other hand, hyping up a blockbuster match for WrestleMania 40 could deem favorable in Rollins' current run as champion.

#1. Best: Cody Rhodes and CM Punk's confrontation

One of the most anticipated segments on RAW this week was Cody Rhodes and CM Punk being in the same ring together.

The two stars have come a long way in their careers since the last time they met. Punk kicked things off by talking about how Dusty Rhodes approached him to keep an eye out for his son when he was in Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). The Straight Edge Superstar highlighted that, over time, he was no longer looking out for Cody Rhodes.

He even cited that during the Royal Rumble match, if push comes to shove, he would gladly throw Rhodes over the top rope to secure victory. The American Nightmare responded about the 'pipebomb promo' and how he was more CM Punk than the man standing opposite him.

Towards the end of their segment, as Cody Rhodes made his exit, he brushed shoulders with CM Punk, who pulled him in for a staredown. This garnered a massive reaction from the wrestling fraternity.

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are faces in WWE. If Seth Rollins is unable to compete at The Show of Shows, a feud between The American Nightmare and Straight Edge Superstar would be a main event worthy.

