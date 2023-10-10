Best and worst of RAW (Oct 9, 2023): Jey Uso finally forgiven; Seth Rollins prevented from major error; injured champion defends title and more

This week on RAW, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes celebrated their victory over the weekend. The tension in The Judgment Day has grown stronger, with an agitated Damian Priest furiously taking out his frustrations on JD McDonagh.

Rhea Ripley took matters into her own hands and informed the faction that she would take care of everything.

Below is a list of the best and worst from the latest edition of RAW:

#5. Best of RAW: Bronson Reed becoming #1 contender

Since making his WWE return in December last year, Bronson Reed has garnered a massive push. Initially, it took the wrestling world some time to get used to his strength, capabilities, and persona, but soon, the Australian star warmed up to fans.

He faced Ricochet and Chad Gable in an impressive match for the #1 contendership for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. Ricochet is already in a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, and the two came to blows on RAW. The King of Strong Style took revenge on Ricochet before his match for attacking him backstage.

Chad Gable already got a shot at Gunther a couple of weeks ago but failed to win the gold. However, he impressed WWE personnel and fans with his match. Bronson Reed is a force to be reckoned with on RAW, and it is only a matter of time before The Ring General's streak of 487 days as Intercontinental Champion ends.

#4. Worst: Nia Jax and Raquel Rodriguez's match being cut short

Nia Jax and Raquel Rodriguez first met each other during the former's return. The Irresistible Force attacked Rhea Ripley and Rodriguez during their title match on the September 11 edition of RAW. The two women suffered injuries, leaving them off WWE television for a while.

Rodriguez and Jax faced in a highly competitive match this week. Rodriguez displayed her strength by attempting to lift her nearly 300-pound opponent on her shoulders. However, the match witnessed an interruption by Rhea Ripley, who had a lot of unfinished business with the two stars.

This was followed by Shayna Baszler, who confronted the WWE Women's World Champion and later cited she wanted to challenge The Eradicator.

#3. Best: Drew McIntyre challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

Drew McIntyre has been teasing a heel turn for the past month. He added to the hype by donning black wrestling gear. His disinterest in assisting Jey Uso against an attack by The Judgment Day a few weeks ago planted doubt in everyone's mind about his persona.

The lovable, cheeky Scottish Warrior is now a vicious WWE star hell-bent on proving his worth of dominance in the division. This week, he confronted Seth Rollins, who was excited about announcing a break from matches and title defenses. He challenged the World Heavyweight Championship before adding that it would be at Crown Jewel.

This is the first time in a long while since Drew McIntyre went after a main title in WWE. He did face Gunther and Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania this year. A heel turn is crucial for his current WWE run, and it has been nearly three years since he held a title in the company.

#2. Worst: Tegan Nox's failed build-up with fans

Tegan Nox was initially slated to face Becky Lynch for the NXT Women's Championship a couple of weeks ago. This got postponed owing to The Man's injury at NXT No Mercy, resulting in her getting quite a few stitches on her arm.

Lynch was adamant about facing Nox, and the two eventually clashed on the latest edition of RAW. A special video package featuring the latter was played before the match, showcasing bits and pieces of her WWE tenure and her ACL injury that crippled her wrestling career for a while.

The two women squared off in an intense match. There were some spots where it was prominent that Nox was going easy on Lynch, given the latter's injury. However, The Girl with the Shiniest Wizard failed to captivate the fans and seemed to lose their enthusiasm. The 28-year-old pulled out a few impressive moves against the NXT Women's Champion.

#1. Best: Jey Uso and Kevin Owens set aside their differences

Kevin Owens had difficulty coming to terms with Jey Uso being on RAW. Over the past year, the former Bloodline member had been a spoke in the wheel in KO's attempt to defeat Roman Reigns and relieve his friend, Sami Zayn, out of his obsession with the faction.

This week on RAW, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens confronted Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso following their title win at Fastlane. The former champions laid out a challenge, citing that despite their friendship and the excellent bond they shared, it was all about holding gold at the end of the day.

Both tag teams did not hold back in the main event, and for a moment, it seemed like touch and go when all four stars were brawling. Eventually, Jey picked up the win for his team. The champions called their opponents into the ring following the match and extended a handshake. Sami Zayn accepted their friendly gesture, but KO took a while and eventually followed suit. He and Jey also shared a hug, which warmed the hearts of many in the wrestling fraternity.

This also comes when they must reunite against The Bloodline and Judgment Day. Thus making it ideal that everyone is on the same page.

What was your favorite segment/match from Monday Night RAW? Sound off in the comments.