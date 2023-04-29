Best and Worst of WWE Draft 2023 Night 1: 40-year-old "megastar" finally getting a huge singles push on SmackDown, Triple H makes a controversial decision with 3 champions 

Welcome to the edition of Best and Worst of WWE Draft 2023 Night 1/SmackDown. Friday Night saw the first of two episodes primarily focused on the WWE Draft 2023, and some significant changes were made.

It seems like brand swaps are happening left, right, and center, and that may be a good thing - depending on who you ask. Shinsuke Nakamura officially changed brands to RAW, while Bobby Lashley moved to SmackDown, marking the first time that either has changed brands since 2017 and 2018.

Drew McIntyre going to RAW is also a huge boost, but there was more than just that - so let's get right into the ups and downs without wasting much time.

#3. Best: LA Knight's "megastar" push begins

LA Knight has been getting bigger and bigger reactions with every passing week, exemplified in the WWE Draft 2023 Night 1 episode of SmackDown. The 40-year-old "megastar" came out to a huge pop and had Corpus Christi - a notoriously silent crowd rallying behind him.

Thankfully, he defeated Butch/Pete Dunne of The Brawling Brutes, and it was a massive sign that WWE is planning to finally give him a singles push amidst rumors that he is in the running to become Mr. Money in the Bank 2023.

#2. Worst: Stripping NXT of three champions at the WWE Draft 2023

We can't confirm that it was Triple H's decision, but if it was, it wasn't good. It could arguably even be described as controversial as it was announced by Shawn Michaels that NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn would be moving to SmackDown.

Road Dogg even cleverly referenced the infamous "I lost my smile" promo from Shawn Michaels when he announced that NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell would be drafted to RAW. Those were the only NXT call-ups on the first night of the WWE Draft 2023.

It seems like a terrible decision to strip NXT of three champions during a period when the brand isn't that hot to begin with. Don't be surprised if Katana Chance and Kayden Carter dethrone the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions this Tuesday.

#2. Best: The Return of AJ Styles

It was announced in the third round of the WWE Draft 2023 that AJ Styles and the rest of The O.C. would be drafted to SmackDown. Styles hasn't been around for four months and made a triumphant return on SmackDown this week along with Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and "Michin" Mia Yim.

We feel Mia Yim has been forced into the faction as she doesn't seem like an authentic fit. It's not a knock on her - but something about seeing her in The O.C. doesn't seem to click either.

Either way, we hope she gets elevated in the process and that The O.C. has an excellent and dominant run on SmackDown.

#1. Worst: Ending Bianca Belair's title reign with a swap

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair was unsurprisingly a first-round pick and the first woman on the entire WWE roster to get drafted. However, it was a bit of a shock when it was announced that the RAW Women's Champion was moving to SmackDown in the WWE Draft 2023.

It hasn't been confirmed, but Bianca Belair said she can't wait to be SmackDown Women's Champion. Rhea Ripley is inevitably going to get drafted into the red brand. We feel like a title swap is the laziest way to end Belair's year-long run as RAW Women's Champion.

We find it hard to imagine that IYO SKY would dethrone her and take the title to SmackDown now that Damage CTRL has been sent to the blue brand.

#1. Best: An epic main event rematch on SmackDown

The Usos faced Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a rematch from WrestleMania 39 Night 1, which delivered as expected. There was a massive build-up to the match on the episode - from the confrontation after round one of the WWE Draft 2023 to the tension backstage.

Roman Reigns essentially ordered Solo Sikoa (via Paul Heyman) to take out The Usos if they failed to capture the titles - or at least that is what was implied.

It was done brilliantly and subtly, with Heyman being a master at not making The Usos see it coming. Solo Sikoa looked ready to take out The Usos in case they lost, but Matt Riddle foiled his plan and began to attack him while Sami Zayn again got the win - this time with a pin over Jimmy Uso.

Overall, it was a fantastic episode and finish to Night One of the WWE Draft 2023.

