Best and Worst WWE matches of this week (September 18, 2022) 

While the viewership of both RAW & SmackDown has reportedly taken a minor dip, this hasn't been a bad week for WWE.

From Kevin Owens' incredible promo on Monday's RAW to Logan Paul's sensational return to SmackDown to Solo Sikoa's title defense, this week has given us plenty to cherish and talk about.

On top of that, there has been no shortage of some incredible in-ring action as fans have witnessed several stellar and action-packed matches on both brands. However, it hasn't been all sunshine and roses as a few bouts have failed to live up to the expectations of the WWE Universe.

In this piece, we inquire into the best and worst WWE matches of the week.

#6. Best: Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah vs. Damage CTRL for the Women's Tag Team Titles

While Damage CTRL was expected to win the finals of the Women's Tag Team Titles Tournament, WWE threw a curveball at us by crowning Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah as the new champs. However, things changed Monday night on RAW.

Dakota Kai & IYO SKY took on the duo of Raquel and Aliyah for the Women's Tag Team Titles this week on RAW. The babyface duo got in some big moves at the start to set the tone for the bout. However, Bayley's interference changed the dynamics.

While the match kept going back and forth, it was Damage CTRL who managed to sneak out a victory in the end.

Overall, it was a good match with the creative giving enough time for all the participants to shine. On another note, it will be interesting to see how WWE books the new champs from here.

#5. Worst: Omos vs. Ryan Toombs & Khash Marazi (local talents)

Monday's RAW saw Omos face the local enhancement talents, Ryan Toombs and Khash Marazi. As expected, The Colossus made quick work of his opponents, squashing them to earn a victory.

However, this was the lowest point of an otherwise intense and action-packed edition of RAW. The bout fared miserably, drawing the ire of fans online.

On another note, the creative team doesn't seem to have any solid plans for Omos currently. Following a lukewarm feud against Bobby Lashley, The Colossus seems lost on the red brand. It's high time WWE gave him something meaningful to do. A feud against Braun Strowman could be one such direction.

#4. Best: Solo Sikoa vs. Madcap Moss for the NXT North American Championship

Solo Sikoa defended his NXT North American Championship against Madcap Moss on Friday's SmackDown.

The newest member of The Bloodline made an impressive start, taking control of Moss early on in the match. While the latter showed heart to fight back, outside interference from Sami Zayn made all the difference as Moss succumbed to a loss.

Despite having a predictable outcome, the bout garnered a lot of praise from the WWE Universe. Moss proved his mettle once again while Sikoa impressed fans with his skillset.

#3. Best: Johnny Gargano vs. Chad Gable

Johnny Gargano locked horns with Chad Gable on RAW. This was Gargano's first match in nine months and the crowd was thoroughly behind him.

From amazing reversals to spell-binding moves to great in-ring chemistry, this bout had it all. The duo complimented each other well inside the ring to produce an instant classic.

While Otis tried to make his presence felt, he was kicked in the face by Gargano. The former NXT Champion then delivered his trademark One Final Beat to earn a hard-fought victory over Gable.

#2. Worst: Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville for the RAW Women's Championship

Monday's episode of RAW saw Bianca Belair issue an open challenge for the RAW Women's Championship. In what surprised many, Sonya Deville showed up to answer the challenge.

While the challenger had her moments in the match, it was Belair who emerged victorious in the end. However, the match as a whole failed to live up to the expectations of fans and critics alike.

The bout lacked chemistry between the challengers and its predictable nature didn't help the cause either as the audience failed to connect with it.

#1. Best: Edge vs. Dominik Mysterio

Edge faced Dominik Mysterio in the main event of RAW. The Hall of Famer unleashed his fury on the up-and-coming Superstar, dominating him right from the start.

The Master Manipulator looked laser-focused as he continued his assault on Dom until interference from Rhea Ripley gave the latter an opening.

While Dominik delivered a few suplexes, he was no match for the veteran. The ending saw The Judgment Day attack Edge, handing him a win via DQ.

Truth be told, the bout managed to live up to the hype. While fans witnessed the vicious side of Edge, Dominik got the big match rub. It would be interesting to see how WWE shapes the latter's character from here.

Which match did you enjoy the most? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

