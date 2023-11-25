Big update on 45-year-old Superstar's return, Triple H's secret plans for Roman Reigns, last-minute change before Survivor Series - WWE Rumor Roundup

We are back with another exciting edition of WWE Rumor Roundup, where we look at the day's biggest reports and rumors surrounding the Stamford-based promotion. Today's list includes a significant update on Roman Reigns' potential next match, Triple H's big plans for Royal Rumble, and a major update on a former world champion's return.

But the biggest rumors of the day have seen CM Punk at its heart. Here, we look at the most prominent rumors that have dominated the WWE headlines over the last 24 hours. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Huge update on AJ Styles' WWE return

WWE Superstar AJ Styles was involved in a heated rivalry with The Bloodline before being forced out of action. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso brutally attacked the Phenomenal One backstage, leaving the latter with an injury, ruling him out of in-ring action. Latest backstage reports have now hinted at Styles' return.

According to Ringside News, AJ Styles is set to return "imminently." LA Knight replaced Styles in his feud with The Bloodline, which set up his title match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. The latest update on AJ Styles's return has sparked hopes for a blockbuster championship feud between him and Roman Reigns leading up to Royal Rumble, where they could lock horns with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

#2. Backstage heat on CM Punk to prevent his return?

WWE fans eagerly anticipate CM Punk's return at Survivor Series: WarGames tonight. Many think he will walk out to an unforgettable reaction from his hometown, but recent reports suggest massive complications with those plans. According to Fightful Select, there is still backstage heat towards CM Punk from many among the higher-ups.

There was optimism in the past when CM Punk shook hands with Triple H backstage during RAW earlier this year in April. However, the hopes quickly dwindled following Punk's controversial fights in AEW and subsequent firing. Several of those backstage believe the two parties have to make amends, citing internal resistance to CM Punk's highly-anticipated WWE return.

#3. Roman Reigns unlikely to face fan-favorite WWE Superstar in title rematch

Roman Reigns last defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel, where he defeated LA Knight. Reports previously claimed that Reigns' next title defense would come in 2024, at Royal Rumble in January, and many had hoped LA Knight would get a second chance. However, according to a new Wrestling Observer Newsletter report, that may not be the case.

"We were told that as of this time Reigns vs. Knight is not the title match at Rumble. That is Reigns' next match. There are those who feel it should be Knight in that spot but we were told Levesque has another plan right now."

Knight was involved in a compelling feud with Reigns and The Bloodline, and fans expected the two to resume their title feud and set up a massive rematch at Royal Rumble. However, all eyes are now on Triple H, who seemingly has major plans brewing for The Tribal Chief.

#4. WWE made last-minute changes to SmackDown plans ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames

One of the biggest break-ups of the year saw LWO's implosion on SmackDown ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames. Santos Escobar betrayed Rey Mysterio, attacking him viciously, which forced the former United States Champion to undergo a taxing knee surgery. Escobar was left alone at the end, with Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde joining Carlito in siding with Rey Mysterio.

However, recent reports have suggested that the creative team planned to have things go differently. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that WWE initially wanted Toro and Wilde to go with Santos Escobar, with Rey Mysterio and Carlito finding their third ally in Dragon Lee. But those plans were drastically changed to include the NXT tag team The Garzas (Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo) into the storyline.

The duo are likely to join Escobar as he declares war against LWO. He was scheduled to lock horns with Carlitop at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames but attacked the veteran on SmackDown's final show before the PLE. Carlito was replaced by Dragon Lee, who will look to avenge Rey Mysterio when he faces Santos Escobar tonight following a last-minute change to the matchcard.

#5. Potential update on Shinsuke Nakamura's rival

Many people in the WWE Universe believe CM Punk is returning because of Shinsuke Nakamura and his cryptic promos on RAW. The King of Strong Style has made several subtle references to the Best in the World in his recent intense promos on the red brand. A recent report by Fightful Select has revealed that everyone involved has kept a tight lip regarding all information about Nakamura's opponent.

Although many hope it will be CM Punk, the report hints that it could be a Japanese wrestler who will answer Nakamura's relentless challenges. The original plans for Nakamura have been kept a secret from the top names across talents and creativity. Although there is anticipation that Nakamura's challenger will be unveiled as CM Punk at Survivor Series: WarGames in Chicago, the reveal could be postponed until after the event.

