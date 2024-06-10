WWE will be moving all of its programming to Netflix starting in January of next year. In a press release issued earlier this year, the company revealed that they had reached a five billion dollar deal that would make Netflix the new home for all things WWE.

Second-generation superstar Bron Breakker is one of the hottest stars in wrestling today. He has been surging on the RAW roster lately and appears headed toward main-roster superstardom. With the Netflix Era approaching, it could bring new opportunities for superstars eager to make a name for themselves. Here is our list of 5 WWE Superstars who should thrive in the Netflix Era.

#5. 2-time NXT Champion Karrion Kross

Tik-Tok, Kross is ready for his shot at the top!

Before he signed with WWE, Karrion Kross was one of the top free agents in pro wrestling. Kross made a name for himself with Lucha Underground and some of the top independent promotions in the U.S. Some of his best work was when he was with the Vegas-based promotion Future Stars of Wrestling.

Karrion Kross made his NXT debut in 2020, making quick work of Leon Ruff in a squash match. Kross presented an incredible in-ring presence and a great overall look. On the surface, he should have become a main-event contender. Unfortunately, his WWE stint hasn't lived up to those expectations. Hopefully, the Netflix Era will bring new opportunities for Karrion Kross and he will reach the spotlight he deserves.

#4. Current WWE Tag Team Champion Austin Theory

Austin Theory is a young star with a ton of potential!

Prior to signing with WWE, Austin Theory was one of the fastest-rising young stars in professional wrestling. When he came to WWE in 2019, Theory was just 22 years old, but he was performing years beyond his young age.

When Theory was promoted to the main roster, he brought an attitude dedicated to making an immediate impact. Early on, Vince McMahon took Theory under his wing and gave him a tremendous boost in an angle that made him appear as if he was Mr. McMahon's protégé. He has enjoyed moments of greatness but has yet to reach his full potential. After his current tag team run with Grayson Waller, Austin Theory could make another singles run, possibly for a major title.

#3. Former SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio

Dirty Dom could break out on his own soon!

There's a term used in professional wrestling known as "nuclear heat." No one epitomizes that term better than third-generation superstar Dominik Mysterio. Since joining The Judgment Day, Dom has become arguably the most hated star in WWE.

Before his infamous heel-turn, Dominik Mysterio was one of the most beloved superstars in the company during his run with his father, Rey Mysterio. Dominik has grown up in wrestling, with his first appearance coming when he was a child, during the legendary feud between his father and Eddie Guerrero. Pro wrestling has always been a major part of Dom's life. He will eventually find his way to the top, possibly when the Netflix Era begins.

#2. Former NXT North American Champion Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa is currently leading The Bloodline!

Unless you have been living under a rock for the past several years, you are fully aware of the global impact The Bloodline has made during their reign of dominance. Roman Reigns and his cast of stars have changed the entire pro wrestling landscape and have brought the industry to another level. While Roman has been the ship's captain, Solo Sikoa has played a vital part in the success of The Bloodline saga.

Solo and the rest of the current members of The Bloodline kicked off the most recent episode of SmackDown in what was a coronation-type ceremony. Paul Heyman anointed Sikoa as the interim 'Head of the Table.' However, it's obvious that once The Tribal Chief returns, things will change and that could lead to a different creative path for Solo.

#1. 2-time NXT Champion Bron Breakker

Second Generation superstar Bron Breakker is terrorizing the RAW roster!

The Steiner Brothers were one of the most popular and successful tag teams of their time and were one of the reasons for WCW's success in the 90s. While their glory days are long gone, Rick Steiner gifted the WWE Universe someone to fill their shoes, his son, Bron Breakker.

Bron Breakker signed a developmental deal with WWE in early 2021. After a brief period of training at the Performance Center, Breakker made his NXT debut later that same year. Currently, Bron has been on a destructive mission to make a name for himself on RAW and if the rumors are true, Breakker is set for a huge push as the Netflix Era approaches.