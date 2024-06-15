Clash at the Castle - Best and Worst - WWE star blinded by anger; unadvertised name appears; feeble win? 

WWE Clash at the Castle wrapped up with a surprise ending and new champions being crowned. With quite a few hometown heroes including Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, Piper Niven and Drew McIntyre on the match card, the wrestling world was on the edge of its seats.

A few botchy spots took place and upsets which left fans in shock. Otis and Maxxine Dupri walked away and stood up to Chad Gable, enabling Sami Zayn to retain the Intercontinental Championship. And Bayley defended the Women's Championship against Piper Niven at the Premium Live Event.

The Unholy Union won the Women's Tag Team Championship and received a hero's cheer for their efforts. Some events were fruitful while a few left fans disappointed. Let's take a look at the best and worst from Clash at the Castle:

Worst: AJ Styles looked weak in conclusion of 'I Quit' match

AJ Styles was hell-bent on becoming Undisputed WWE Champion again. After his match at Backlash France, The Phenomenal One could not let go of his loss.

Cody Rhodes raised the stakes for Clash at the Castle with an 'I Quit' match. This is a stipulation Styles was comfortable with and won four of the same types of matches he competed in.

During the match, he argued with Cody Rhodes' mother, Michelle Rubio who was seated ringside. The veteran continued to trash-talk her before she hit him with a few slaps. The match ended with Rhodes handcuffing Styles to the rope, and proceeding to throw the steel steps onto him into the corner. The former TNA star seemed terrified and immediately yelled 'I Quit'.

The ending seemed abrupt and not what would be expected of someone like AJ Styles who displayed his fierceness and determination to become champion again. His current WWE contract is set to expire this year with no additional details on future plans following his Clash at the Castle loss.

Best: Solo Sikoa is not the only one vying for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes declared victory over AJ Styles in an intense 'I Quit' match. This was their second match immediately after Backlash France. Styles faked retirement after Nick Aldis refused a title rematch.

Following the match, as Cody Rhodes was making his exit, Solo Sikoa walked up behind him. They had a brief stare-down indicating that Sikoa was looking to contend for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the next event, most probably at Money in the Bank.

In the meanwhile, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa appeared and commenced an attack on Cody Rhodes. The champion was not alone with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens running out for a save and a brawl ensued. However, it is important to note Orton's reaction as he gazed at the Undisputed WWE Title for a good few seconds before looking away. The Viper and The American Nightmare share an intense history from mentorship to rivals throughout their careers.

Worst: Drew McIntyre lets CM Punk get in his way of a win AGAIN at Clash at the Castle

The Scottish Warrior had high hopes and dreams to win the World Heavyweight Championship in his home country, Scotland.

Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre did not hold back and were hitting each other with brutal hits. McIntyre faced Roman Reigns in the main event of Clash at the Castle in 2022 but an interruption by Solo Sikoa cost him.

At WrestleMania 40, Drew McIntyre won the title fair and square from Seth Rollins. He let CM Punk get the best of him and lost the title within minutes to Damian Priest who cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

McIntyre was the Scotsland's hero favored to win in Clash at the Castle main event. An accidental knocking out of the referee led to CM Punk stepping in and counting up to two.

Drew McIntyre got distracted and attacked Punk while Priest took advantage and pinned him. The conclusion was disappointing without being dismissive of any element of Punk making an appearance.